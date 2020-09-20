How to Elevate your Makeup to Stand Out

Glitter in makeup is nothing new but shows like Euphoria generated a makeup movement that encourages creativity and individuality. Doniella Davy is the makeup artists behind the show’s iconic looks. Her looks incorporate glitter, crystals, bright colors, unique eyeliner, and geometric designs. Whether you are just beginning or are more advanced, your makeup can be bold. Here are five makeup tips to elevate your everyday makeup that will make you stand out.

1. Colored Mascara

Colored Mascara is a fun way to add a pop of color to the eyes. If you want the look to be more subtle, apply the mascara only to the bottom lashes. To make the look bolder, apply mascara to both the top and bottom lashes. Colourpop sells a variety of bright colors to choose from that will make your eye color stand out.

2. Neon Monochrome

Monochromatic looks are typical for the fall season. To elevate this classic look, try using a neon color like hot pink, coral, or red. Use the same color shade for the eyes, cheeks, and lips. Try a product like e.l.f Cosmetics Monochromatic Multi Stick. This product can be used on all areas of the face. Apply the cream-based product to the eyes, cheeks and lips, then apply a powder-based product over the eyes and cheeks to enhance the color.

3. Stenciling

Makeup stencils are a great way to create patterns and designs on your face (like a temporary tattoo). If you don’t have a makeup stencil, get out the sticker booklet! Use stickers to create the reverse effect of stencils. It’s important to first place the sticker on the back of your hand and then apply it to the area on the face you wish to pattern. This is to remove excess glue from the sticker, so there is less chance of irritation on your face. Once applied to the face, use powder, liquid or cream products and pat over the sticker. Blend and diffuse the makeup. Remove the sticker and voilà! You should be left with the sticker design framed by makeup.

4. Drawn-On Eyelashes

Drawn-on eyelashes were made popular in the 60’s by iconic mod supermodel Twiggy. She would draw eyelashes on her bottom lash line to emphasis her large doe-eyes. To get the Twiggy effect, use a black liner (liquid, gel or pencil can work) and simply draw flicked out hair-like strokes underneath your real eyelashes. The goal is to create an illusion of full bottom lashes, so the application does not need to be perfect. You can be as dramatic as you like! If you want to take this look further, take eyeliner and draw a thick black line in the crease of your eyelid. This will emphasize deep set eyelids. Finish the look with a couple coats of volumizing mascara to both the top and bottom lashes.

5. Bleached Brows

Bleached brows became popular after being featured on the runway shows of Valentino, Prada, Givenchy, and Alexander Wang. This look is for anyone daring enough to try it! Bleached brows will highlight your eye color and emphasize your bone structure. If you’re trying to make yourself look more edgy, bleach brows will do it. But always use caution when applying strong chemicals, especially around the eye area.

