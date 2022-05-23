The Basics of Permanent Makeup Removal: What to Consider

Today we want to talk about the basics of permanent makeup removal. Today, tattoos and permanent makeup are becoming more widely accepted; over 36% of people have tattoos! Considering that you can express yourself through these pieces of art and also eliminate tedious hours spent doing your makeup, it’s no wonder why permanent art is so popular!

But what might’ve seemed like a good idea 1-2 decades ago might look extremely outdated now. After all, art and makeup styles change as the years go by. The good news is, if you’ve changed your mind, there’s such a thing as permanent makeup removal. However, it may not be for everyone. So read on to find out more!

You’d See a Dermatologist

You might be wondering: who even does the tattoo removal? You’d go to a medical dermatologist, not the tattoo artist or aesthetician. These licensed medical professionals can discuss your situation and determine the best actions forward that’ll minimize side effects and maximize removal. For more information, check out this dermatologist.

You Have 3 Choices

There are 3 choices available: laser surgery, surgical removal, and dermabrasion.

Laser removal surgery is most often used since it’s not invasive. Your skin is numbed first, then a laser is pulsed onto your permanent makeup or tattoo to shatter the ink. You’ll likely need multiple treatments; even then, you won’t be able to completely erase the ink.

Surgical removal is most effective since all ink is removed. The dermatologist will use a scalpel and cut out the area with ink after you’ve been numbed. Then, they’ll stitch your skin back together.

Lastly, dermabrasion essentially sands down your skin to deeper levels, which allows the ink to leach out of your skin. The area’s first chilled so you’re numb during the process. This method isn’t preferred since results can be unpredictable and also less effective.

There Can Be Side Effects

Depending on the type of removal you get, it’s very possible you’ll go through side effects.

With laser treatment, you might swell, blister, and/or bleed. Surgical removal will result in scars, and dermabrasion can leave you feeling raw and sore.

There Will Almost Always Be Ink Left

No matter how good a dermatologist you go to and how many sessions you have, there will be ink left (the exception being surgical removal). So it might be a good idea to consider a coverup tattoo so you don’t see the old one anymore.

While surgical removal will eliminate all traces of ink, it’s only ideal for small tattoos. So for larger pieces of art or permanent makeup, this option isn’t ideal.

Is Permanent Makeup Removal Right for You?

Permanent makeup removal can be a great way to remove something you once thought would stay with you forever. But it doesn’t come without risks and hassles either. If you feel strongly enough about it, removal can be worth getting peace of mind. Just make sure to think it through and discuss your options thoroughly with your dermatologist.

Keep browsing our lifestyle blog to find out more about health and beauty.

Read more beauty articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons