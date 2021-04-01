Beauty

Models La’tecia Thomas and Cindy Mello in New Season for Showpo

by Thursday, April 1, 2021
Fashion Models, La’tecia Thomas and Cindy Mello launch Showpo’s New Season styles in Beverly Hills.
 
Expect to see the most defining pieces of the noughties, remastered with a contemporary flare – the bodycon dresses and statement puff sleeves in dreamy chocolate tones and soft creamy hues.
 
This season, Showpo will take you from the Hollywood Hills to the Sunset boulevard, escape through the iconic Los Angeles scenes of palm trees and day parties.
 
You can view Showpo New Season styles below:
 

Read more fashion and beauty articles at ClichéMag.com
Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay

,
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Facebuilding: How, Who and Why is it Needed?
You may also like
Facebuilding: How, Who and Why is it Needed?
Facebuilding: How, Who and Why is it Needed?
8 Spring Fashion Trends and Where to Buy them
8 Spring Fashion Trends and Where to Buy them
How can you Simplify Your Skincare Routine?
How can you Simplify Your Skincare Routine?