Models La’tecia Thomas and Cindy Mello in New Season for Showpo

Fashion Models, La’tecia Thomas and Cindy Mello launch Showpo’s New Season styles in Beverly Hills.

Expect to see the most defining pieces of the noughties, remastered with a contemporary flare – the bodycon dresses and statement puff sleeves in dreamy chocolate tones and soft creamy hues.

This season, Showpo will take you from the Hollywood Hills to the Sunset boulevard, escape through the iconic Los Angeles scenes of palm trees and day parties.

You can view Showpo New Season styles below: