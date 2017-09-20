Monochromatic Makeup Trends We Love

“Matchy-matchy” is not a negative phrase in the eyes of beauty lovers any longer. Instead, we are welcoming coordinating eye shadows, highlights, blushes, and lippies in makeup looks with open arms. Now, before you say coordinating makeup is so 1950s, stop yourself. Monochromatic makeup has gotten much more tender loving care since then and has turned into something with a fresh, fashionable, and daring aesthetic. Tested and approved by celebrities we love—including Taraji P. Henson at the SAG Awards with her pink and berry tones and Rihanna during NYFW with caramel mocha hues—this method isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

If you’re not sure where to begin when trying your hands at this trend, it’s easy; just start with your outfit. Coordinate your makeup choices with what you’re wearing, such as soft lavender pigments with a purple dress or bright blue tones with denim. Fashion and beauty come together with this trend to create an overall complementing look. Everything is made to come together like a work of art, and there is no limit to what you can come up with—including matching whatever print you may be sporting. For example, with a floral summer dress, choose one solid color that is making the biggest statement within the pattern and revolve your makeup around it. Here are some of our favorite products for creating that perfect monochromatic look; no YouTube tutorial needed. Just pick a color, lay out your products, and grab your makeup brushes for a beauty trend you’re certain to be hooked on once you try it.

Blushin’

Can’t get enough of blush this season? Neither can we!





