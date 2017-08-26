Must-Have Waterproof Makeup Trends

Scorching-hot days by the pool might tempt you to skip your typical makeup routine and go bare—and there’s nothing wrong with that. But for those of you who would like to go glam, say no more. There’s no need to skimp on cosmetics throughout warm weather. Rock one or rock all of this summer’s runway makeup trends with these pool-friendly purchases that will stay put long after you sweat or swim.

Color Pop

The 2017 spring/summer collections of Christian Siriano, Cividini, and Versus Versace included models with eye-catching lids. From aqua blues, to deep greens, and even bright oranges and yellows, these colorful shadows represent the best of what summer offers. Whether you stick to matte or go metallic, all you need is one swipe across your lid to perfect this runway trend. To recreate the look, use Tarte Limited-Edition Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner that doubles as an eyeshadow and budge-proof gel liner.

Get Glitzy

The 2017 spring/summer fashion shows of Maison Margiela, Giamba, and Fendi illuminated runways with impeccable shine from the models’ eyes, lips, and cheeks. Get your summer glow on with Eyeko Me and My Shadow Waterproof Shadow Liner, a waterproof 7-in-1 primer, base, eye shadow, eye liner, highlighter, and built-in blending and liner brush for skin radiance unlike any other. For sheen lips, wear alone one of the twelve shades Vice Special Effects Long-Lasting Water-Resistant Lip Topcoat offers, or layer it over a long-lasting lippie like Kat Von D’s Everlasting Liquid Lipstick.

Bold Lips

Catwalks of the 2017 spring/summer collections from DKNY, Olivier Theyskens, and Acne Studios demonstrate the power that dark, bold lips hold this summer season. From 1990s dark and gothic burgundies to bright and classic reds to muted and dusky greys and purples, this look can be achieved pool-side with the help of Kat Von D’s Everlasting Liquid Lipstick. Allow 20 seconds drying time and reapplication won’t cross your mind before or after hitting the water. But don’t let its matte finish fool you; its vegan formula includes a combination of Vitamin E and sunflower seeds to keep lips hydrated throughout the day.

Complete the Look

Complete your summer runway look with a volumizing and lengthening waterproof mascara, such as the L’Oréal Butterfly Intenza Waterproof Mascara in “Blackest Black.” Your eyelashes will surely be unrecognizable after two coats with this miracle brush.

Read more Beauty posts at ClicheMag.com

Must-Have Waterproof Makeup Trends: Featured image courtesy of ©Versus Versace/Facebook