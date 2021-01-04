Nail Ideas For The Next Salon Visit

Keeping up with nail trends just got a little easier with this list. Here are some nail design ideas that should inspire you for your next salon visit.

Lipstick shape nails– This shape which was created by South- Korean nail artist Park Eunkyung has quickly gained popularity. This uncommon shape can turn any basic style into an eye catcher. This nail shape has even become a staple of Megan thee Stallions’.

Funky minimalistic nails-If you’re looking for a little color while still having a clean look, this nail design is for you. This design is simple enough that you could DIY!

Tortoise shell nails– With the tortoise shell design currently trending, these nails are the perfect way to keep up. If you want a more subtle look, this design can also be done as a French tip.

Retro pattern nails– These 70’s themed nails have gained many fans for their simplicity. This nail design looks good on both short and long nails. You can make this nail design your own by choosing your favorite color scheme.

Lined French nails– This spin on a classic design is an elegant and simplistic option for a nail design without too much fuss.

Read more beauty articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Instagram