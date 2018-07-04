Neon is the Shade of the Summer

The concept of neon-anything may seem kitschy to some, but highlight is about to become hi-brow. There have been multiple hints across social media alluding to this upcoming trend, from the Kardashians’ vacation photos featuring neon nails and bikinis to the recent #AllureTrendWatch literally telling us to look out for the vibrant shade. Neon has also showed face on the runway. Neon was a big part of Prada’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection, where it shone against the show’s slick, black backdrop. Chanel also dabbled in the hue for its Spring/Summer 2018 collection, showing sneakers with bright orange accents and a clear bag with neon piping. So, like it or not, you’re about to be blinded by brights in the upcoming season. But, if you’re still not sold on neon, consider the different ways to wear it, from subtle to screaming.

Image Credit: @prada on Instagram

If you want to ease your way into neon, try taking a cue from Kim Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin by coating your nails with a fluorescent lemon-lime color. You’ll forget you’re even wearing the bold shade until you get a flash of it in your peripherals. A more direct way of adapting the trend while still remaining subtle is with neon eyeliner. You could opt to wear it alone or stack it up with black eyeliner underneath if you still want to define your eye shape. The next step to bold is a wash of bright, neon eyeshadow all over your eyelids; now you’re starting to make a statement. Super easy to achieve, this look only requires one shadow and some blending. However, if you’re feeling graphic, don’t blend at all and just let geometry take over.

Something a bit edgier to try is neon lashes. Think bright silly putty cemented onto your lashes; sounds scary, but looks chic. A tip for when wearing colored mascara: don’t go directly in with the color, start with a black base and then build on top of that. Makeup artist Gucci Westman also suggests coating just the tips of your lashes with color for a less dramatic, but still edgy, look.

Image Credit: @kaleteter on Instagram

Now that the eyes are covered, work your way down to hair. Colorful queens Simi and Haze are always innovative and original, so you already know their neon game has been strong for a while now. Recently, either Simi or Haze (I still can’t tell them apart?) dyed the ends of her hair highlighter green for Coachella and wow did it look amazing. Once you’ve frosted your tips with neon, it’s finally time to address your outfit. A bright bikini is a good way to just dip your toe into color, or you can go full Sita Abellan in neon Chanel punched up further with neon accents. But, if acid rap realized isn’t your vibe, just stick to one highlighter shade per outfit. If this is all too much for you, be comforted that it’s the nature of trends to eventually fade out, so who knows how long neon will be kicking our retinas’ ass. And if you love everything about this, enjoy thriving all summer ‘18.

Read more Beauty posts on ClicheMag.com.

Neon is the Shade of the Summer. Featured Image Credit: @simihaze on Instagram.