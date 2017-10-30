The New Heated Styling Products You Need to Try

Now that summer’s over and cooler weather is upon us, it’s safe to again experiment with sleek, voluminous hair and big, bouncy curls without the fear of frizz caused by humidity. While heated styling tools may cause damage your hair, the right tools and the right products can help keep the damage at bay. Here are some tools that keep your hair looking shiny, healthy, and fabulous after each use.

FoxyBae’s Rose Gold Trés Sleek Flat Iron, $179

If sleek, super-straight hair is what you crave, then Foxybae’s Rose Gold Trés Sleek Flat Iron is perfect for you. This multi-purpose rose gold flat iron isn’t just a beauty to look at. It is also plated with titanium, which heats evenly, helps keep frizz away, and gives your hair a beautiful shine. The 360-swivel cord makes it comfortable to use, and the auto shut-off feature gives us peace of mind in case we forget to turn it off in the hurry. (Come on, we’ve all been there before!)

Revlon’s 360° Dual Fast Dry Hair Dryer and Styler, $59

If you’ve ever shopped for a hair tool that works well and doesn’t put a dent in your wallet, chances are you’ve come across Revlon. Their innovative, new 360° hair dryer is creating quite the buzz among hair enthusiasts for many reasons: it makes blow-drying your hair vertically easier and can also be used as a traditional blow-dryer. While I wouldn’t recommend this product for anyone with thick or curly hair (it would just take too long to do your entire head), it does help you achieve a shiny blow-out since the 360° air jets surround and target each hair section.

FoxyBae’s Rose Gold 7 In 1 Curling Wand, $289

Do you want all kinds of different curls but don’t want to buy half a dozen different wands? Then allow us to introduce you to FoxyBae’s Rose Gold 7 In 1 Curling Wand. The brand’s signature rose gold titanium barrels return in this ultimate collection of curling wands. Easily swap between its seven interchangeable barrels to achieve endless styling options based on your mood or occasion, and use the digital temperature dial to control just how hot you are willing to go.

