Ah, it’s a beauty lover’s favorite time of year! Why, you ask? Well, it’s a time to dust off our makeup skills that require a little more than a bold lip or winged eye; it’s a fitting time, too, to try out a makeup trend that you’ve had in mind but maybe weren’t sure when to try it or what to wear it for. Yes, ladies. The time is now, but if you don’t have any ideas in mind, we do! Ring in the New Year with these beauty looks.





Cuticle Jewelry

If you have an Instagram account, then you know and understand the obsession with the growing nail art trend. There’s an incredible amount of talent (think Olive & June) and there’s so many fun looks to try! This time, though, we’re opting for an unsuspecting subtle look (let’s not forget the whole “less can be more” mentality). Start with a very pale pink polish or clear base and then use a thin brush to apply a gold glitter around the edge of the cuticle. It’s the perfect dainty element of surprise that also adds a little edgy and unorthodox element to your nails. You’ll have the perfect mani to open the door to your new year of adventures.

Metallic Eyes & Glossy Lips

Not everyone is a huge fan of metallic anything, but for whatever reason, metallic has been huge toward the end of this year, and we imagine it’s only going to get bigger in 2017. For this look, we encourage you to use your go-to favorite eyeshadow palette. Some of our favorites include Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette (retails for $42 at Sephora) and LORAC Pro Palette 3 (retails for $45 at ULTA Beauty). Feel free to use any sort of metallic eyeshadow, such as Makeup Geeks foiled eyeshadows or NYX–both extremely affordable, but still gorgeous, pigments. Another great brand of pigments includes stila’s Magnificent Metals Foil Finish (retails for $32 at Sephora). For a finishing touch, add a nice glossy sheen to your look to pull it all in. For lips, you can use a clear coat of gloss or opt for a nude gloss depending on the eye color palette you choose. The Sephora collection itself has an excellent line of lip glosses. Its Ultra Shine line has great color pigmentation and longevity without the extreme stickiness that some higher end glosses can have.

Another huge trend that’s been popular this past year (and we have a feeling will be making its way in other interesting avenues) is a monochromatic look for makeup. If you’re into that trend, then this metallic eyeshadow and glossy lip look could be a real stunner when you’re finished.

Zigzag Styled Bangs

Whatever makeup look you choose, it wouldn’t be complete without hair! Bangs are our fantastic alternative to a new look without having to go too crazy. This look is the epitome of creating a look that shows your adventurous side, readiness to relax, and have some fun without committing to a style long after the party’s over that you may not be so fond of later (think those cringe-worthy days at the hairdresser when we’ve gone against our better judgment). To create this cool zigzag effect, make an uneven part down the middle to bring a little edge to the party and leave your go-to-style for bangs for Monday (you know, when we all, unfortunately, have to return to work).

So join us in the season to go all out with your makeup! Let us know what looks you’re putting together for the new year and which ones are your favorite. Feel free to let us know, too, what beauty trends you think will be making their way into the new year!

