Is plastic surgery becoming more common in Scottsdale, AZ? Chances are that you have friends or workmates who have undergone plastic surgery procedures or are considering the procedure and you don’t even know it.

According to The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2020 alone, 15.6 million cosmetic and reconstructive procedures were undertaken in the United States. That makes it a ubiquitous procedure among Americans, particularly in Scottsdale, Arizona.

So, why are people opting for plastic surgery in large numbers? Read below the four reasons to better understand why the procedure is becoming more common in Scottsdale, AZ.

Existence of Highly Skilled and Professional Plastic Surgeons

Before, not many people wanted to undertake plastic surgery, but that has changed because of more skilled plastic surgeons and plastic surgery clinics. With experienced professionals, the public gets much-needed confidence in the process, further boosted by more successful operations.

Scottsdale is known to have top plastic surgeons in the country who are experienced enough to offer exceptional patient healthcare experience. For instance, Plastic Surgeon – Oren Tessler MD is a double board-certified surgeon and is considered among the top Scottsdale plastic surgeons. Due to his experience, he has continued attracting more patients and using his expertise and clinical knowledge to advise you to make informed health decisions with minimal discomfort and interruption from your daily life.

Consequently, it’s imperative to seek the services of experienced and certified plastic surgeons should you decide to take up the procedure to minimize the chances of complications.

Increased Acceptability of the Procedures

Before, such procedures were frowned upon and looked at as procedures aimed at disqualifying God’s creational work. However, as time has gone by, the procedures have been accepted within mainstream society and considered part of the beauty enhancement lifestyle.

Celebrities are regularly coming forward, talking openly and popularizing the procedures which they have performed. Moreover, it has become common for people to discuss plastic surgery more so on social media that have played a critical role in the increased social acceptance of such cosmetic procedures.

Enhanced Latest Innovative Procedures

In recent years, plastic surgery has benefited from enhanced technologies that have made it safer and improved results. Today patients can choose between different procedures, unlike before, where it was only limited to facelifts.

Current medical technology has allowed plastic surgeons to perform various procedures such as reconstructive breast surgery, migraine surgery, and cosmetic surgery. Furthermore, advancement has allowed patients to choose from surgical or non-surgical procedures based on their health needs and preference.

Increased Affordability of the Procedure

Due to the enhanced technologies, the affordability of the procedures has been increased. Since plastic surgery in other states is cost-prohibitive, most patients travel to Scottsdale to have their operations done. The non-surgical methods are more affordable than surgical procedures, which has allowed many people in Scottsdale to take up the procedure.

With plastic surgery undergoing more advancements, it is expected that the cost will reduce significantly, leading to more people going for it. The affordability has also been made possible due to increased plastics surgery clinics in Scottsdale specializing in different cosmetic and reconstructive procedures.

