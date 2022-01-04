What Is A Mommy Makeover & Why Are More Moms Getting One? Mommy Makeover sounds like the name of a particularly bad reality TV show. But, it’s actually the name of a type of cosmetic surgery that’s become very popular amongst mothers around the country. What exactly does a Mommy Makeover entail, and why is it growing in popularity amongst moms both young and old?

What is a Mommy Makeover?

Essentially, this is a combination of surgeries that address some of the most common self-confidence issues affecting moms after having children. Typically, moms can choose breast augmentation, a breast lift, breast reduction, a tummy tuck, abdominoplasty, and liposuction. The idea is that you can sculpt your body to return it to its previous form before you gave birth.

Why are Mommy Makeovers so popular?

Clearly, you can see one reason why a Mommy Makeover is popular: it helps moms regain a lot of body confidence after having children. Many people that undergo this procedure will have it after they have given birth multiple times. Naturally, the effects of birth on the human body are pretty dramatic. For many moms, it can leave them feeling bad about their appearance, wishing that they looked different.

Another reason for the rise in popularity is that a Mommy Makeover combines multiple surgeries into one package. This makes it easier for moms to pick and choose the surgeries they want to undergo. It allows them to focus on their own concerns, making them feel so much more confident than they were before.

Do you need a Mommy Makeover?

As with all cosmetic or plastic surgeries, you don’t necessarily need a Mommy Makeover. It’s really only ideal for women that are suffering mentally after giving birth. If you have had multiple children and feel depressed about how you look, then it could be a good idea for you. However, it’s not recommended if you intend to have more children in the future, so a lot of new moms should stay away from it.

Likewise, it’s always good to try a more natural approach before you opt for surgery. If you haven’t tried adjusting your diet and exercising, then give that a go. This will certainly be very helpful if your main problem is weight gain. Mommy Makeovers are typically best reserved for moms that have problems you can’t fix by being fit and healthy. For example, excessively sagging breasts are a concern for lots of moms. Try as you might, you won’t be able to correct this through working out. Instead, opting for some breast augmentation procedures as part of a Mommy Makeover can be beneficial.



All in all, a Mommy Makeover is the latest cosmetic surgery trend that’s sweeping the nation. It combines many different procedures into one package that you can alter to suit your needs. You may not benefit from this, and you have to understand that no surgery will be a substitute for living a healthy life. Nevertheless, there are many moms that might be keen to give it a go, especially if you’re having serious body confidence issues after giving birth.

