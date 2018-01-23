When we think of winter, we think big, puffy coats, gloves, scarves, and boots that withstand snow, rain, and freezing temperatures. While we remember to switch out our wardrobes, we tend to neglect our skin which is also exposed to these conditions and temperatures. It’s only until we touch our cracked skin, chapped lips, and dry face that we notice how much the wind outside and heat indoors has affected us. Luckily, we’ve gathered a list of products to protect your skin this winter, so stock up and brace yourselves: winter is here.

Lips

We typically connect colder weather and cloudy skies with dark lipsticks, but with cracked, chapped lips, lipstick may not stay on as long as it normally would and can tend to look unpleasant. Treat your lips with lip balm and chapstick, leaving them hydrated and ready for a night out!

Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1, $7

This lip balm has been around for ages and for a good reason. With claims of protecting against wind and cold weather, this Vitamin E, aloe infused balm is a fan favorite.

Face Atelier’s Lip Rx, $24

Face Atelier, a makeup brand that celebrates you, has the perfect remedy for your winter woes. Lip Rx soothes, protects, and repairs your lips with organic ultra-violet protection, essential oils, and anti-oxidants. As a bonus, this ultra-moisturizing lip treatment comes in 3 different shades, giving you a natural tint for those cloudy days ahead.

Moisturizers

We all know how important it is to moisturize our skin, yet many of us tend to use the wrong products. Because of different skin types, it’s important to use the right product to achieve the results we long to see.

A common misconception that those who have oily skin tend to believe is that applying moisturizer only makes the skin oilier. Without moisturizing, oily skin tries to make up for it and in return produces congested pores which then leads to breakouts.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Lotion, $27.50

With Antarcticine and Vitamin E, both hydrating ingredients, your skin will receive the moisture it needs.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $27

There’s a reason why this is a cult favorite. This gel is formulated to deliver moisture and balance, while strengthening skin and providing a healthy glow.

Those with dry skin know how much winter can wreak havoc on the face. Thankfully, these products do the job for you.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer, $24

Known for leaving a velvety-smooth finish, First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer is a favored product amongst the dry skin club. Your skin will thank you once it drinks up the Ceramides, shea butter, and avocado oil in this product.

Origins Drink Up™ Intensive Overnight Mask to Quench Skin’s Thirst, $27

The title says it all! Quench your skin’s thirst with Origins Intensive Overnight Mask and see results faster than you can blink. With apricot kernel oil and Japanese seaweed, you’ll feel replenished and look younger than you ever have before.

Setting Spray

Face Atelier’s Face Finish, $30

After applying makeup for the day, apply Face Atelier’s Face Finish setting spray to lock in your look. This alcohol-free, cucumber-scented mist not only holds your makeup in place, but also provides hydrating benefits while soothing puffiness and redness you may have.

Products to Protect Your Skin This Winter: Photos Courtesy of FaceAtelier.com, Sephora.com, Kiehls.com, Nordstrom.com, Maria Shriver Flickr @nicestyles