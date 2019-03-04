Products To Consider for Hyperpigmentation

If you suffer from acne, you know that hyperpigmentation is hard to get rid of. Products that contain AHA’s and BHA’s such as, glycolic acid, lactic acid, salicylic acid are perfect for acne scars. Vitamin C, and vitamin E are also great to brighten your skin tone and even out your complexion. These ingredients help boost collagen and cell turnover which produce new skin cells and eliminate dead skin cells. It is important to exfoliate your skin at least twice a week in order to decrease the hyperpigmentation on your skin. Consider these products if you are looking for a brighter complexion. Remember to use sunscreen because acids can make your face sensitive to the sun.

DRUNK ELEPHANT T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial™

Experience smooth skin with Drunk Elephant’s Babyfacial. This is an AHA/BHA facial that resurfaces your skin to achieve a youthful glow. It is perfect for uneven texture, fine lines, wrinkles, and large pores.

DRUNK ELEPHANT T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum

A serum is perfect to use on a daily basis for acne scars because it will help speed up the healing process. This serum includes glycolic acid to gently exfoliate your skin and it can be used with your favorite moisturizer.

FIRST AID BEAUTY Facial Radiance Pads

If you have sensitive skin, consider trying First Aid Beauty’s skin care line. These pads are perfect for sensitive skin. It is an antioxidant booster that contains licorice root, feverfew, and white tea to decrease free radicals. It is safe to use daily after cleansing your face.

THE ORDINARY 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

Rosehip Seed Oil is popular for its natural brightening effects on the skin. This oil is full of vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids. It will help with stubborn hyperpigmentation and fade dark spots overtime. Consider using this oil everynight before bed.

THE ORDINARY AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution 30ml

If you love a 10-minute face mask, you should consider this peeling solution. Not only is it affordable, but it gets the job done. This solution offers deeper exfoliation and it shouldn’t be used on sensitive skin types. When used twice a week, you will notice brighter and smoother skin.

Products To Consider For Hyperpigmentation. Featured Image Credit: Drunkelephant.com