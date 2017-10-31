Pumpkin Spice Your Cosmetics

If you had to make a choice between your pumpkin spice latte or your cosmetics, which would you choose? We couldn’t pick just one, either. Get ready to spice up everything in your beauty bag this season with pumpkin-colored lipstick and even pumpkin-scented hand soap. Trust us: these six treats are as sweet as your PSL.

Jeffree Star Cosmetics Velour Lip Scrub in Pumpkin Spice Latte, $12, jeffreestarcosmetics.com

Before you apply lipstick, sugarcoat your lips—literally—with this pumpkin spice latte sugar-based lip scrub. Scoop a dime-sized amount onto your fingertip, and in circular motions, slough off dead skin. But before you do, make sure to give this vegan goodie a taste. Its edible formula will make you literally lick your lips.

NYX Extra Creamy Round Lipstick, $3.99, nyxcosmetics.com

Think pumpkin pie; not the flavor or scent, but the color. Swipe on this warm, peach nude with a velvet sheen that pairs well with all skin tones.

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer, $58, sephora.com

Ditch fine lines, wrinkles, and blotchiness, and welcome skin that’s soft and glowing. Let the power of pumpkin enzyme in this triple-action chemical exfoliating mask transform your dry, aged skin into even-toned radiance in as little as three minutes.

Too Cool For School Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask, $8, sephora.com

Soak in pumpkin fruit extract and 24K gold with this eco-friendly bio-cellulose sheet mask for a complexion that glows. This 30-minute intensive treatment relieves dullness, dryness, and rough texture without the use of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Bath & Body Works Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte Hand Soap, $5, bathandbodyworks.com

Enjoy the scent of your PSL more often with this pumpkin, toasted marshmallow, and praline-scented hand soap. Luxurious pumpkin butter nourishes and conditions skin for soft, smooth hands.

O.P.I. Nail Lacquer in Freedom of Peach, $5.47, ulta.com

Orange and cream? No! Pumpkin and cream. Coat your nails with this creamy peach lacquer to satisfy your seasonal craving.

Pumpkin Spice Your Cosmetics: Featured image courtesy of Shutterstock