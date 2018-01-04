Spring/Summer NYFW 2018 is undoubtedly a time when all fashion lovers rejoice, but this time we have our eyes on those gorgeous locks models are sporting down the runway. Hairstylists for Cutler Salon show us how to recreate some of these looks and we couldn’t be happier to try these looks ourselves. One thing is for sure: hair has never looked this good before.

Cowgirl Side Braid at Anna Sui x INC

Linh Nguyen shows us how to take our side braid game to the next level this season. Not only does the cowgirl side braid look glamorous on just about anyone, but this tousled ‘do creates a look that’s effortless and sexy at the same time.

Naughty Knot at Badgley Mischka

Reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s bouffant, Peter Gray’s playful spin on a classic hairstyle serves as a reminder that hair can dress up any casual outfit to be a tad more polished.

Start with damp hair and spray Cutler Protectant Treatment Spray and Redken Full Frame 07 evenly throughout locks. Apply a small amount of Redken Guts 10 Volume Spray around the crown area at the roots. This will add volume, necessary to create a bouffant. Turn head upside down and blow dry hair while finger combing. You’ll achieve maximum texture by using your fingers instead of a brush. Starting at mid-length, curl hair all the way to the ends in 1-2 sections using a 1 ½” curling iron. Then spray Redken Wind Blown 05 over the surface of hair to add body. Part your hair down the middle and then pull back hair over ears and tie a double knot (single knot if hair is shorter). Leave ends loose and tousled. Pin the knot low and use your fingertips to add a small amount of Redken Powder Grip 03 Take a comb and use the end of it to pull pieces at the crown. This will create a more modern take on the classic bouffant style. Use Redken Fashion Work 12 Versatile Hairspray for maximum hold.

Recreate These Runway Looks by Cutler Salon: Images courtesy of ©Jane Kratochvil