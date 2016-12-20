The inspiration behind Marissa Webb’s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection was counterbalance. While incorporating edge and intricate design, Webb also made it so that even you can pull off anything with ease. TRESemmé Stylist Jeanie Syfu came up with two gorgeous, impressionable, yet easy-to-do hairstyles after being inspired by Webb’s collection. Follow Syfu’s step-by-step instructions to recreate this season’s trendiest styles on your own!





Parted Twist Loop Bun

Prep damp hair with TRESemmé Extra Firm Control Mousse , and then blow dry using a paddle brush to smooth and encourage natural texture.

Create a deep side part with a comb, then make a horizontal part from ear to ear and clip top half of the hair away.

Gather remaining hair into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck and fasten with an elastic.

Release top section of hair and begin twisting back one section at a time, starting at the ear towards the ponytail, securing ends with a bobby pin.

Gather ends from the twists and existing ponytail and wrap into a low, loose bun securing with another elastic.

Gently pull out wispy, face-framing pieces to soften the look and set the style with TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Firm Hold Hair Spray.





Parted Twist Ponytail

Prep damp hair with TRESemmé Extra Firm Control Mousse , and then blow dry using a paddle brush to smooth and encourage natural texture.

Create a deep side part with a comb, then make a horizontal part from ear to ear and clip top half of the hair away.

Gather remaining hair into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck and fasten with an elastic.

Release top section of hair and begin twisting back one section at a time, starting at the ear towards the ponytail. Wrap ends around elastic and secure with a bobby pin.

Gently pull out wispy, face-framing pieces to soften the look, and set the style with TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Firm Hold Hair Spray.

Redefining Classic Hair Styles with TRESemmé: Photographs courtesy of TRESemmé, hair style tutorials by Jeanie Syfu