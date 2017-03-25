Refresh Your Hair This Season With Marc Anthony Hair Care

What better way to come up with the perfect hair care line than to go through a celebrity? After all, they’ve experienced the stress that hair can go through, especially when you’re in the limelight. Already known for his tailored looks, it is no surprise that celebrity hair stylist Marc Anthony’s next step would be to enter into the beauty industry. As the founder of Marc Anthony Hair Care, Marc has proven he knows what he’s doing with celebrities like Blake Lively, Chris Martin, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and for events such as the Oscars and the Emmys. For the beauty lovers who are always on the hunt to find a new hair product or want try something new, we suggest you check out Marc Anthony’s Hair Care line! As Anthony might agree, it’s an experience worth treating yourself to because a good hair day is a good day!

Cliché: As we all know, every story has a beginning. For those of us who don’t know yours, what initiated Marc Anthony Hair Care?

Marc Anthony: It truly began in the basement of my first salon, which was originally my parents’ salon. A series of unexpected events transpired and I became a salon owner at a relatively young age. One of the issues that aggravated me was the fact that I could not purchase something at the professional level to add shine to hair. I did not want it to weigh hair down and I needed it to have high shine factor as we had started to move into editorial work as well at that time. One product that started in the salon slowly grew into what you see today: a line of products carried in over 20 countries and over 45,000 stores.

What are you looking to achieve with hair in the beauty industry?

We are always looking for the same thing, year in and out: to help our clients and customers worldwide have amazing hair at an affordable price. We care about their beauty. We want that reflected in each product that we release, both in the salon and on shelf.

What’s a challenge and an accomplishment that you’ve experienced so far? And what would you suggest for someone interested in opening a salon?

There are so many challenges (sometimes as simple as language, sometimes as complicated as traveling the world looking for ingredients) and each happy client, each new product, each new city I see, I consider an accomplishment. As for opening a salon, I can only say this: think of the most complicated thing that can happen and multiply it by ten. You think big picture, but in reality you have to remember to order towels and if the dish washing detergent runs out or anything clogs up, it’s your issue; the staff leaves when the day is done.

Being in the limelight, do you feel that you have an advantage with your hair care line, as you know what’s best for easy and light styles as well as the most stressed out hair?

Knowing products inside out helps me know all of my clients’ hair instantly. I’m quick to understand the needs and not only dispense the correct product but also to suggest looks that benefit both hair type and facial features.

We love our Refreshing Coconut Clear Dry Shampoo and Clear Dry Shampoo… We use Zeolite to absorb oils. As this is clear, there is no chance of powder residue; just hair that looks clean and full.

Now in the dead of winter, what hair products do you feel are best for hair and why?

Adding moisture to hair in dry climate is crucial. Static is just hair so dry it rubs up against itself. You can spray some dry shampoo into your hair, hat, or scarf to help control this as well as moisture treatment masks such as Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Deep Nourishing Conditioning Treatment or Nourishing Argan Oil of Morocco Deep Hydrating Treatment. We have two dry styling oils (Nourishing Argan Oil of Morocco Dry Styling Oil and Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Dry Styling Oil) that are amazing at this time of the year. With this in mind, it is the dryness that messes hair up, though the cold can actually break weak hair…so hydration is key!

As a beauty lover, I’ve fallen prone to the dry shampoo trend. Not only is it extremely useful, but it’s fun to use, too! How does your dry shampoo differ from others? (We noticed it’s called “clear”!)

We love our Refreshing Coconut Clear Dry Shampoo and Clear Dry Shampoo. They are actually clear, so we have one formulation; we don’t need one for blonds, brunettes, etc., and there is no powder, so no powdery finish. We use Zeolite to absorb oils. As this is clear, there is no chance of powder residue; just hair that looks clean and full.

What are some of your hair care product suggestions you’d like to share with our readers, and what are your favorites?

My favorites tend to vary with the season. Right now, I am loving our Nourishing Argan Oil of Morocco Dry Styling Oil for its moisturizing qualities as well as our 3 Day Curls Curl It Up Styling Spray for giving a bit of definition to all curl types as well as volume to any hair type. In the winter months, dry hair tends to lay limp, and this helps so much.

Is there anything coming up for Marc Anthony’s Hair Care line that you’re excited about? Are there any secrets you can let us in on?

As a matter of fact, a few new gems just came to Walgreens this past January 2017. We have an amazing hair and body product that is simply 100% Coconut Oil + Extra Virgin that leaves your hair and body feeling incredible and renewed. Also, there is our thick and full Coconut Milk shampoo and conditioner that is ultra-lightweight and gives hair an incredible boost. Finally, we have this wow factor Coconut Curls Define and Defrizz Smoothie Cream that controls and softens while defining curls in the gentlest of ways.

