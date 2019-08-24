Rejuvenate Your Life With Essential Oils

Family Self Care just launched a mobile app that features 1000+ essential oil combinations that are designed to tackle a wide variety of health concerns. Within the free to use app, you will be able to access your personal health concerns, followed by one or two personalized questions. You are also able to choose your own essential oil that is suitable for you. The app allows you to create a program and offers different times for safe dosing to be swallowed, topically applied directly onto the skin, or via inhalation. You will find solutions for:

Sleep disorders such as Insomnia & daily fatigue

Stress

Focus and Concentration

Skincare issues, including Eczema, Psoriasis, Head Lice & More

Weakened immune system

Mild or persistent pain

Headaches

Stomach + Digestive problems

and More

Selfcare1® allows users to purchase “Essentielles” kit for Selfcare1® optimal use from the Family Self Care website for $39.99 or use their own oils. All main essential family kits include scents such as True Lavender, Clary Sage, Tarragon, Tea tree, Peppermint, Ravintsara, Lemon Eucalyptus, Roman Chamomile, and Grape Seed Oil.

Essential oils are great for providing respiratory disinfection, decongesting your sinuses, stress relief, energy booster, calms your nerves, improving gut health, and improves skin conditions such as eczema and acne. Incorporating these essential oils into your daily routine will help you stay on track of your health. Essential oils are natural and provides aromatherapy into your life.

“With creating the Selfcare1® app, my goal is to improve daily health habits with custom made solutions that are budget-friendly for families. We should think of prevention first and foremost rather than treatment. People rarely realize that many day-to-day issues can be approached holistically, resulting in better long term preventative care.” States Brigitte Thito, CEO of Family Self Care. “It is important to us as an organization that holistic healthcare is accessible to everyone at the touch of a button.”

Brigitte, the CEO of Family Self Care has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare. She has worked with companies such as Tambrands / Procter & Gamble, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Merck Consumer Health and Boots Healthcare. She launched her Selfcare1 mobile app in 2019 and released her home dispenser in December. Self care offers over 40 programs for individual needs such as skin and scalp care programs, digestion, stress, sleep, muscle and joint stiffness, respiratory problems and other well-managed problems with essential oils. You can download and use the app on your Apple or Android device.

The planned SelfCare1® device is a unique machine that chooses, measures and combines the essential oils for your specific needs and benefits everyday. It also reminds you of your usage history and tracks it for you with an alert feature.Also, if you have questions about the therapeutic properties of essential oils, SelfCare1® is able to answer them. To learn more about this company visit https://familyselfcare.com/?lang=en.