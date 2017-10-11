This month, Rihanna is releasing her own line of holiday makeup called the Rihanna Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection. She promoted a teaser video of a new eyeshadow palette with a rainbow case and fourteen shimmer finish colors. Some shades include gold, indigo, berry, hot pink, aqua, silver, olive, and lime green—perfect for every festive holiday look. In another Instagram post, she reveals the entire collection including liquid liner, lip glosses, lipsticks, and a makeup brush. In addition to her universal lip gloss from her original launch, she is introducing new fall colors like orange, pink, berry, peach, and lavender.

Her successful launch of her makeup line on September 8th had fans obsessing over her cruelty-free products. Sephora has had a difficult time keeping her makeup in stock as products like Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Foundation and her Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter flew off the shelves. Her Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer gained 500 reviews under a week and earned itself a 4.9 rating on Sephora. She has even received an outpouring of support from the albino community for offering ultra-light foundation shades. One review by an albino woman went viral demonstrating how Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Foundation succeeds in being all-inclusive, offering consumers forty shades to find their perfect match.

Holiday #GALAXY collection. You ready? Friday Oct 13th. @sephora @fentybeauty #sephoralovesfentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Usually, we would have to wait until November for a collection like this, but in the holiday spirit, we’ve been brought an early present. The new collection will be featured on Sephora in stores and online by October 13th.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection is Coming: Images courtesy of Instagram and Rihanna