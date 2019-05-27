Beauty

Say Goodbye to Blisters Forever

by Monday, May 27, 2019

Have you ever suffered from blisters due to wearing your favorite shoes all day long? Consider using the Blister Prevention Balm by Baublerella, which is designed to prevent blisters while wearing your favorite high heels. You can wear your shoes comfortably because this balm leaves your skin hydrated and smooth. Just rub it on the areas that cause constant friction and watch the magic happen. This product is fragrance-free and made with a fast-drying formula infused with 100% pure texas Beeswax. Coconut and almond oils keep your feet soft and moisturized. This balm is smooth to the touch and it will last all day long.

Image credit: baublerella.com

Ingredients: Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Stearyl Alcohol, (Pure Texas) Beeswax, Glycine Soja (soybean) Germ Extract, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Silica, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Tocopheryl Acetate.

 

Read more Beauty at Cliché Magazine

Say Goodbye to Blisters Forever. Featured Image Credit: baublerella.com

,

← Previous post

5 Tips to Make Your Outfit Pop No Matter Where You Are
You may also like
Achieve Strong and Healthy Nails with Probelle
Achieve Strong and Healthy Nails with Probelle
CRUNCHI Makeup Must Haves
CRUNCHI Makeup Must Haves
Crystal Hills Bath Salts to Heal the Mind, Body, and Spirit
Crystal Hills Bath Salts to Heal the Mind, Body, and Spirit

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Jade Chynoweth & Ciara Riley Wilson
Inside, cover star Jade Chynoweth talks her passion for acting and dancing, her role on Step Up: High Water, and more; cover star Ciara Riley Wilson discusses her journey as an actress and Kim Possible; actress Siena Agudong talks her first starring role on No Good Nick; we chat with the founders of the wellness podcast Elevate the Globe; and much more!
close-link