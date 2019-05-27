Have you ever suffered from blisters due to wearing your favorite shoes all day long? Consider using the Blister Prevention Balm by Baublerella, which is designed to prevent blisters while wearing your favorite high heels. You can wear your shoes comfortably because this balm leaves your skin hydrated and smooth. Just rub it on the areas that cause constant friction and watch the magic happen. This product is fragrance-free and made with a fast-drying formula infused with 100% pure texas Beeswax. Coconut and almond oils keep your feet soft and moisturized. This balm is smooth to the touch and it will last all day long.

Ingredients: Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Stearyl Alcohol, (Pure Texas) Beeswax, Glycine Soja (soybean) Germ Extract, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Silica, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Tocopheryl Acetate.

Say Goodbye to Blisters Forever. Featured Image Credit: baublerella.com