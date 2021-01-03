Say goodbye to expensive nail care and hello to these $8 long-lasting gel nail strips

Don’t go into 2021 with chipped nails. This New Year, we are giving our nails the proper care they deserve by using a product that doesn’t require acetone or UV lighting. That’s right, we’re talking about nail stickers!

Hop on board with the latest nail trend that doesn’t break the bank and keeps your fingers looking fabulous. These Dashing Diva soft gel strips make for a healthier and more stylish nail. Each pack comes with a total of 34 nail strips and a mini nail file for proper application.

Pick from dozens of designs at a nearby Ulta or Target because this $8.00 manicure won’t be sitting patiently on the shelves for long! See below what style suits you most and click ‘add to cart.’

Once you’ve made your pick, read on to see how to apply properly for a long-lasting wear.

How to wear:

Step One: Pick out your sticker design and properly plan out sizing.

Step Two: To avoid early peeling, wipe an anti-bacterial wipe on your nail before placing the stickers on.

Step Three: Push back cuticles.

Step Four: Place the sticker onto the desired nail and press down. Press down firmly in the center and side to side.

Step Five: Fold the excess material down to create a crease, and file in a single direction from top to bottom with long strokes.

Step Six: Remove the excess sticker from the top of your nail.

Rose Sparkle Gloss , $8.00

All Lined Up, $8.00

Crystal Clear Gloss, $8.00

Lavendar Dreams Gloss, $8.00

Enjoy!

