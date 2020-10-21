Today we want to share 3 celeb tricks to youthify your skin. Celebrities are the envy of all who look upon them – and not just because they are rich, famous and successful. We love celebrities, we follow their lives, their ups and downs, and their careers as they navigate being famous in an increasingly voyeuristic world. One thing we love to search for in our celebrity favorites is their skincare routines. Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series gave us a sneak peak into the everyday routines of celebrity women, but still left us wondering: “How do they do it?” We splash out on expensive moisturizers, toners, serums and exfoliates. What’s the secret? In this article you will find three tried and true celeb tricks which will give you the youthful celebrity glow you have always dreamed of.

1. Water, Water, Water

Everybody on earth knows that drinking water is good for you. That’s a given. But according to celebrities whose skin radiates a gorgeous glow, water is also an amazing beauty secret which is easy to accomplish. The legendary singer and beauty idol Beyoncé told Vogue, ‘I try to take care of myself, drinking at least a gallon of water with lemon a day,’ after she gave birth to her first child, Blue Ivy. If Beyoncé declares it, all should agree: water is amazing for your skin. Other celebrities who swear by drinking water include Cameron Diaz and Jane Fonda. Rock it, ladies!

So what do the experts say? Celebrity “fads” have had their day in the sun, but nowadays, it is all about doing things for your body that are backed up by science, not just Instagram ads. According to Healthline, drinking water is important for good skin health because your skin, the largest organ in your body, is made up of water-filled cells. If these cells become dehydrated, your skin can appear dry, sunken and cracked. If the cells are sufficiently hydrated every day, your skin is more likely to appear firm, bouncy and glowy. So there you have it!

2. Facial Massage

Good skin isn’t just about having expensive skincare, like some may think. Of course, water drinking comes into it – but what else do our celebrity favorites have up their sleeves? One celeb secret which is a great way to cost-effectively boost your skin health is facial massage. Now you’re probably thinking, ‘I can’t afford a facial every damn week!’ – but facial massage doesn’t have to be done by a beauty therapist.

There are facial massagers which can be purchased for home-use, which are hailed as vital for glorious skin by celebs such as Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Aniston, but these are usually priced pretty highly for your average consumer. However, other forms of facial massage which require only your fingers and a bit of practice, can offer a cost-effective alternative to these. Facial massage stimulates the circulation in your face, helping your cells to heal, become less blemished and more youthful and firm. You can learn the art of facial massage from beauty therapists on YouTube!

Of course, facial massage isn’t just about reducing your wrinkles, it’s also great for your health. Many of us hold tension in our facial muscles without even realizing, so a daily rub of the forehead and jaw muscles can help loosen those knots and unwind after a long day at work.

3. Subtle Cosmetic Surgery

We’ve all seen badly implemented cosmetic surgeries and shuddered, right? Some celebs have, unfortunately, gone down the path of extreme plastic surgery which have left them looking strangely plastic-ified. If that isn’t the look for you, there are ways to undergo very subtle, youthful cosmetic procedures which won’t make you look like a doll.

Many celebrities who are touted as being stunning natural beauties have actually undergone very subtle cosmetic surgeries which have enhanced their natural ‘look’ without being obvious. Examples of these subtle changes are nose procedures, facelift surgery and lip enhancements which do not change the integral structure of the face but enhance the shape which is already there, contributing to a youthful, natural beauty look. If you are searching for subtle cosmetic surgeries, it’s a great idea to research well-reputed surgeons in your area who are willing to discuss your needs.

Ultimately, celebrities’ whole job is to look amazing every day – so we can’t feel too bad about not matching their crazy standards. That being said, we all want to look our best on a daily basis, and with these helpful steps, you could be one step closer to a youthful, celebrity glow which has heads turning left and right!

