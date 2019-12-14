While doctors don’t know everything about the human body, Dermatologists most certainly know the various reasons why your skin is so bad. If you feel as though your skin is just not as smooth as it once was then there could be a few reasons for this. Some of them might even surprise you. Today we want to go over 9 reasons why your skin is so bad.

Make-Up

One of the most common reactions that people experience when they wear make-up is rashes or even acne. You might also experience dryness and oiliness too, which can really wreak havoc on your skin. The main reason for this is because oil can cause skin breakouts and it can also cause clogged pores. Other things that can cause issues like this include fragrances. Some perfumes and aftershaves cause abnormal skin responses, leading to red lumps and bumps or even itchiness. The main thing that you need to do here is look out for any ingredients that are similar across the perfumes you use. This will give you the chance to pinpoint the cause of the problem while also being able to avoid them in the future. It’s not uncommon for some people to experience very minor allergic reactions when spraying fragrances, and if this is the case with you then you need to make sure that you do everything you can to stop using that fragrance in the future.

Your Pillow

Oils that are in your hair will sit on the surface of your pillowcase. When you combine this with the natural build-up of dirt, you will soon find that bacteria and oil transfer to your skin overnight and this can cause some degree of irritation. The problem with things like this is that you can’t ever see what’s causing your irritation. Micro-irritation can be a major issue and in some instances, it can even lead to clogged pores. One way that you can avoid this would be for you to wash your pillowcase at least once per week. When you do this, you can then rest assured knowing that your skin isn’t coming into contact with any irritants. It also helps to wash your skin with a gentle soap as soon as you get up in the morning.

Bikram

So many people love Bikram yoga, after all, it can offer you a huge range of health benefits and it can also help you to stay nice and slim. If you do Bikram yoga then you’ll soon find that sometimes, your skin suffers. You may suffer from dehydration, the release of toxins through the skin and even redness/flushing. This is because the blood vessels in your face dilate right underneath the skin surface. If you are an avid yoga fan, then you have to make sure that you wash your mat very thoroughly after each practice you do. It also helps to make sure that you drink plenty of water, as well as giving your face a good scrub as this will really unclog those pores.

Talking on the Phone

This one may sound strange, but it’s absolutely true! Dermatologists are reporting that mobile phone related issues are now higher than ever. It’s called mobile phone dermatitis, and the side effects include acne, red skin and inflammation. This is because there is quite often a lot of bacteria on the phone and when you put this up to your face, you essentially transfer it all to your skin. If you keep your phone as clean as you can, you may also find that you still experience reactions., This is due to the metals that are found in the phone, for example, nickel. There isn’t much that you can do about this, other than wiping your phone on a regular basis.

Your Hairstyle

Certain ingredients that are in haircare products can easily result in allergic reactions, dryness and even oiliness. You may also experience rashes too, and this can really wreak havoc on your skin. It’s not just the hair products that you use though. Sometimes it comes down to the way that you wear your hair as well. If you wear your hair down around your face, or if you have a fringe that you are constantly having to brush then this can all irritate your skin.

Medication

Prescription and even non-prescription medication, or even those that come with herbal supplements can easily result in a huge range of side effects. This will depend on your sensitivity to certain products. If you’re not sure if your medication causes side effects like this then look out for sensitivity to sunlight, rashes, dryness and acne. If you are having breakouts then it’s time to chat with your doctor.

Lack of Sleep

If you aren’t getting enough sleep then this can cause your body to work overtime. You may find that it’s not able to do all of the usual jobs and this can eventually take its toll on your skin. If you are having problems sleeping, then it may be worth chatting with your healthcare provider. It may also be worth looking into cannabis dispensaries too, as they can help you to relax at night.

Working out

Exercise will help to boost your oxygen and it will also increase your circulation too. This is vital for your skin and your appearance in general. If you exercise outside, then you need to make sure that you have a high-quality sunscreen. If you have a shower after working out, then you’ll need to reapply your lotion. If you don’t then you risk irritating your skin through sweat and the sun won’t help this at all.

Air Conditioning

If you have bad skin, then believe it or not, this could be down to the climate in your office. If you have the air conditioning unit turned on then this can shrink your skin cells, creating fine lines and wrinkles. If you want to get around this then you need to invest in a high-quality moisturizer. This will really help you to replace the moisture that you have lost in your skin while also helping you to rejuvenate your appearance.

