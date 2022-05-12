Today we want to share the best lotions and creams for dry skin this winter. If you suffer from dry and itchy skin in the winter months, you know just how painful and irritating it can be. With a plethora of options to choose from and each brand claiming they have the best skin cream, it can be hard to know where to turn. If you need some help this season, here are some of the best lotions and creams for dry skin this winter!

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

This cream can be used for your face and body and is highly recommended by dermatologists. If you need a good all-over cream this winter, this is the one for you. It absorbs quickly into skin without that greasy feeling and provides 24-hour hydration. This is ideal for anyone wanting a scent-free cream for their entire body.

Lubriderm Daily Moisture

Lotions and creams can be very expensive and really take a chunk out of your funds in the winter. If you want an inexpensive, but still effective, lotion try Lubriderm. This body lotion is great value for your money and helps develop your skin’s moisture barrier for softer, healthier skin. Give it a try!

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

For extremely dry and cracked skin, Aquaphor is a must. This healing ointment helps restore your skin from exposure to extreme weather and excessive hand washing. It is fragrance-free and ideal for anyone suffering from painful dry skin.

Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion

This lotion is perfect for anyone who hates that greasy feeling some thicker lotions create but still wants a great product to fight dry skin. Eucerin provides 48-hours of moisture to help heal cracked skin and fight against dryness. For anyone wanting smoother and softer hands this winter, Eucerin may be the one for you!

Aveeno Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream

Anyone with eczema should consider trying this Aveeno cream to help repair and relieve painful skin. It was awarded even the National Eczema Association Seal of Approval. It is ideal for relieving skin itchiness, redness, and dryness. Steroid and fragrance-free, this cream will be your new go-to this winter!

Indeed, there are many lotions and creams to try for dry skin this winter. Typically, dealing with dry skin during cold months can be challenging. Since you’re exposed to certain natural elements, such as cold air, winter wind, and low levels of humidity during this season, your skin would more likely look much less radiant. When this happens, you may experience signs and symptoms, such as itchiness, cracks in your skin, scaliness, redness, and even a burning feeling. It is where skincare for dehydrated skin enters the picture. These products can help restore the moisture below your skin’s surface to prevent dehydration and other issues that cause dry skin. On top of the lotions and creams mentioned above, skin care products to try for dry skin can include cleansing balms, activating mist, and oils.

Moreover, if you want to boost your skin health and prevent dry skin this winter, you must follow some skin care routines that are clinically proven to enhance your skin. For instance, you should apply moisturizer to your skin after washing. And use sunscreen daily after moisturizing, apply overnight skincare treatments, such as emollients, and ensure hydration by taking in enough fluids and eating foods high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.

With the information mentioned above, experiencing dry skin in winter doesn’t have to be challenging for you. As long as you know what products to use and skincare practices to follow, you can keep your skin healthy all the time.

