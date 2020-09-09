Beauty

Clean Skincare Routine While on a Budget

by Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Prevent acne, wrinkles, and keep your skin hydrated with a good clean skincare routine. And, do it on a budget! Finding good products that don’t break the bank is challenging. Below is a carefully curated list of skincare products that will help your skin and save you money. Your initial skincare regimen should focus on three products: Face Wash, Moisturizer, and Sunscreen. You can add more products – toners, masks, and serums – as you become more knowledgeable about your skin. To help avoid unwanted side effects, you should perform a patch test before applying product to your face. 

Face Wash 

This may surprise you, but makeup wipes should never be used. They are super irritating to the skin, leave products on the face, and are wasteful. Instead, use the double cleanse method. Use an oil-based cleanser and then follow up with a water-based cleanser. Oil-based cleansers easily break down makeup, sunscreen and dirt. However, an oil-based formulated face wash is different than an oil such as olive oil or coconut oil because oil-based cleansers contain emulsifiers. Emulsifiers allow oil to mix with water. Washing with a water-based cleanser will remove the oil-based cleanser.

Oil-Based Cleanser
Water-Based Cleanser

Toner 

Finding a good toner is tricky. Denatured Alcohol is the main ingredient in many toners which can strip and irritate your skin. Avoid witch hazel because of its stripping effect. Apply toner after washing your face by pouring product into your hands and patting into the skin. 

Exfoliating Face Mask 

Dermatologists recommend the use of chemical exfoliants and are against physical exfoliants. Chemical exfoliants eliminate excess dead skin cells and promote cell turnover. Physical exfoliants cause microtears, irritation, and long-term skin damage. The most commonly used chemical exfoliants are Glycolic Acid, Salicylic Acid, and Lactic Acid. Use these products with care and attention; they are strong acids and if you are not careful can burn the skin. When using these products, make sure to wear SPF in the sun. If you have sensitive skin, use extra caution when using strong chemical exfoliants. Remember to always do a patch test! 

Clay Face Mask

Clay ingredients are good for their ability to cleanse clogged pores and prevent acne breakouts caused by oil.

Serum 

Either apply serums separately before moisturizer, or mix different serums together in the hand with moisturizer and then apply it to the skin.

Moisturizer 

Moisturizer helps keep your skin plump and youthful. Everyone should be moisturizing their face. Skipping moisturizer can actually make your skin oilier!

SPF 

Everyone should wear sunscreen every day! Even if it is cloudy outside the sun’s radiation still penetrates the skin.  SPF blocks both UVA and UVB sun radiation that cause premature aging and skin cancer. These sunscreens don’t leave a greasy finish, white cast, and are reef safe!

