Clean Skincare Routine While on a Budget

Prevent acne, wrinkles, and keep your skin hydrated with a good clean skincare routine. And, do it on a budget! Finding good products that don’t break the bank is challenging. Below is a carefully curated list of skincare products that will help your skin and save you money. Your initial skincare regimen should focus on three products: Face Wash, Moisturizer, and Sunscreen. You can add more products – toners, masks, and serums – as you become more knowledgeable about your skin. To help avoid unwanted side effects, you should perform a patch test before applying product to your face.

Face Wash

This may surprise you, but makeup wipes should never be used. They are super irritating to the skin, leave products on the face, and are wasteful. Instead, use the double cleanse method. Use an oil-based cleanser and then follow up with a water-based cleanser. Oil-based cleansers easily break down makeup, sunscreen and dirt. However, an oil-based formulated face wash is different than an oil such as olive oil or coconut oil because oil-based cleansers contain emulsifiers. Emulsifiers allow oil to mix with water. Washing with a water-based cleanser will remove the oil-based cleanser.

Oil-Based Cleanser

Water-Based Cleanser

Toner

Finding a good toner is tricky. Denatured Alcohol is the main ingredient in many toners which can strip and irritate your skin. Avoid witch hazel because of its stripping effect. Apply toner after washing your face by pouring product into your hands and patting into the skin.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution $8.70 – Contains a chemical exfoliant which is used to eliminate excess dead skin cells and promote cell turnover.

$8.70 – Contains a chemical exfoliant which is used to eliminate excess dead skin cells and promote cell turnover. Isntree Green Tea Fresh Toner $14.32 – The green tea in this formula can help soothe redness and irritation.

Exfoliating Face Mask

Dermatologists recommend the use of chemical exfoliants and are against physical exfoliants. Chemical exfoliants eliminate excess dead skin cells and promote cell turnover. Physical exfoliants cause microtears, irritation, and long-term skin damage. The most commonly used chemical exfoliants are Glycolic Acid, Salicylic Acid, and Lactic Acid. Use these products with care and attention; they are strong acids and if you are not careful can burn the skin. When using these products, make sure to wear SPF in the sun. If you have sensitive skin, use extra caution when using strong chemical exfoliants. Remember to always do a patch test!

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution $7.20 – This product may not be good for deeper and darker skin complexions. Apply this product once per week and leave on for 10 minutes.

$7.20 – This product may not be good for deeper and darker skin complexions. Apply this product once per week and leave on for 10 minutes. The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA $6.80 – This chemical exfoliant is safer for darker skin complexions and can be applied to the skin once per night.

Clay Face Mask

Clay ingredients are good for their ability to cleanse clogged pores and prevent acne breakouts caused by oil.

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque $12.00 – Apply this product to the face for 10 minutes and rinse off with water.

Serum

Either apply serums separately before moisturizer, or mix different serums together in the hand with moisturizer and then apply it to the skin.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 $6.80 – Hyaluronic Acid hydrates the skin by pulling moister from the environment into the skin.

$6.80 – Hyaluronic Acid hydrates the skin by pulling moister from the environment into the skin. The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% $5.90 – Niacinamide works great to eliminate sebum buildup around the nose and other blemishes on the face.

Moisturizer

Moisturizer helps keep your skin plump and youthful. Everyone should be moisturizing their face. Skipping moisturizer can actually make your skin oilier!

Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream (For Oily Skin) $14.99 – Reduces redness and irritation.

(For Oily Skin) $14.99 – Reduces redness and irritation. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion (For Normal to Dry Skin) $11.69 – Contains Hyaluronic Acid.

SPF

Everyone should wear sunscreen every day! Even if it is cloudy outside the sun’s radiation still penetrates the skin. SPF blocks both UVA and UVB sun radiation that cause premature aging and skin cancer. These sunscreens don’t leave a greasy finish, white cast, and are reef safe!

Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 $14.99 – Warm this product up in your hands before applying to the face.

$14.99 – Warm this product up in your hands before applying to the face. Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 (For Deeper and Darker Skin Tones) $15.99

Read more Beauty Articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Unsplash.