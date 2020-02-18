Everything you Need To Know About Laser Hair Removal

Laser hair removal has become common these days. Everybody opts to use the laser treatment, just because it is less painful and gives you a semi-permanent solution to the unwanted hairs.

Laser hair removal treatment is one the best solution to get rid of the unwanted hair. It is embarrassing to uncover yourself in front of a stranger while visiting the beaches. You obviously do not want others to show your red skin that has become due to the inflammation follicle.

In addition, you can forget about taking out time in your busy schedule for waxing. There is no harm in keeping the natural hair on your body, but if you are interested in keeping yourself groomed and presentable in front of the other all the time, treatment of the unwanted hair is mandatory.

Things to remember before going for a hair removal treatment

There is something that you need to know before going for laser hair removal treatment. You cannot simply take your body to the clinic and ask them to do the treatment. For a proper hair removal laser treatment, there are a few precautions you need to take before going for the treatment.

However, It is not necessary that you have to visit a clinic to do the treatment, you can buy laser hair removal electronic devices that you can use at home. There are different hair removal laser in the market that can serve your purpose for removing the unwanted hair.

Let’s go of the precaution that you should take before a laser hair removal treatment.

Shaving before a laser treatment

Laser treatment is done after removing the body hair of the treating area. It is best that you do that beforehand. You can shave all your hair on the region that needs laser treatment, this not only makes the clinic staff at ease but also you will save time.

There are many laser hair removal agencies that ask their customers to shave their hair 24 hours prior to the appointment. Think like that, you surely do not want your delicate part to be mishandled, and of course, nobody wants to clean up the unwanted hair of others, and the worst part is to clean up the delicate places.

Do not use other methods

Laser treatment cannot be done in one scoop. It is done at a regular time interval several times to gain permanent results. While you are treating your skin, you are advised not to treat your skin with any other methods such as waxing. This can act as a hindrance to the laser treatment.

If you use two different methods in a short period of time, the load on the skin will increase leaving a sense of itchiness. In addition, you have to start your laser treatment from scratch.

Clean your skin

It is very important to keep your skin clean for better results. You obviously do not want your skin covered in dirt while your sin is being treated. If it’s the face that is getting the laser treatment, you can wash off all the makeup and cream. You all must be thinking right now that how can you present yourself in front of others with the basic makeup. Let me remind you that any kind of makeup or cream can become a hindrance to the laser treatment and can also damage your skin.

Now you have to decide what you want, damaged skin or presenting yourself in front of others while having a laser treatment.

Consult a dermatologist

When you are about to do your first laser hair removal treatment, it is advisable that you first consult a dermatologist. The result of the Laser treatment depends on the skin type and on the skin color.

The reason that you need to consult a dermatologist is to check the sensitivity level of the skin. If it is too sensitive, laser treatment may damage your skin leaving permanent burn marks.

Even your skin color acts as a deciding factor in the laser hair removal treatment. The darker the skin tone, it will be easier for you to have a laser treatment. The fair you are, the more you are prone to skin damage.

Laser treatment hurt a little bit

Laser treatment has its own flaws. Yes, it may not be as painful as waxing, but it’s also not as cozy as shaving. Laser treatment is done with a heatwave that is super-condensed and burns the root’s tissue of the hair. This heat is harmful to the skin if your skin is too sensitive. It is advisable to never go for the laser treatment if you are if you have a lighter tone skin or too sensitive skin.

Laser treatment may hurt as if it is being burnt with a condensed light of a magnifying glass. This can make your skin red and leave a sense of itchiness.

Can damage your skin

Everything has its own good features and bad features as well. Every good thing comes with a price. If you are not extra careful you can bring damage to your skin. Excessive use of laser treatment in the same region can damage your skin tissue. The damage can be seen by the naked eye. The skin will look red and inflamed. It may take a week or so to fully recover from the damage.

There have been many cases when the skin has taken too much damage resulting in permanent burn marks on the skin. Make a note that before going for your first laser removal treatment of the unwanted hair, you must consult an experienced dermatologist to know the current standings of your skin.

Results depend on the skin type

We all know that a person having a darker skin tone more or less is less affected by the heat. The same phenomenon is applied to the hair removal laser treatment, where heat is the major source for removing the hair.

It has been scientifically proven that a person having a darker skin tone is more suited for the laser treatment than a person having a lighter skin tone.

Wrapping it up

If you are a person who has been doing hair removal laser treatment and did not know about the basic precaution, this article will help you with that. And if you are a person who has never done a laser treatment, then take these precautions with you beforehand, so that you never make any mistakes on the first trial.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay