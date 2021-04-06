Beauty

Freshen Up your Skin with These Skincare Brands

by Tuesday, April 6, 2021

What could be better than having a fresh face in the spring? For any skincare concern, these brands are here to the rescue! In addition with freshening up your skin, you can support their minority owners. 

Topicals: This brand was started by two minority women to destigmatize skin conditions. In addition, their products are vegan and cruelty-free. Their most famous product is “Faded”  which fades dark marks and brightens the skin.

Nola: This vegan and cruelty- free brand is a black owned skincare brand. The brands aim is to create a skincare line free of chemicals. 

Fenty Skin: Made by Rihanna of Fenty Beauty, this new skincare line that gives you the four essentials. In addition the brand is vegan, cruelty- free and refillable!

Epara Skincare: A luxury skincare line made from African botanicals. Above all, the brand focuses on hyperpigmentation and hydration. Epara also offers free 1-on-1 consultations for any skincare concerns you might have. 

Rosen Skincare: If you are looking for a skincare brand that helps inspire the next generation of black and brown generations this is the brand for you. They target breakouts and scars.  

Elaluz: They use recyclable and re usable materials whenever they can. This luxurious brand has the scents of exotic fruits and are cruelty and gluten free. 

Pinkness.co: Launched in 2018, Pinkness.co creates products that make you want to incorporate them into your everyday routine. Their most popular product is their Forever Flawless Beauty Oil. 

Beauty of Horn: The materials for this skincare brand are 100% organic and locally grown. Their staple product is their Qasil powder.

