How to Speed Up Recovery Process After Laser Tattoo Removal

Are you interested in learning how to speed up recover process after laser tatto removal? Tattoos are often regarded as the ultimate way to express yourself. This is one of the forms of body art that is known to about 45 million Americans. Yet having a tattoo on any part of the body such as the arms, thighs, wrists, neck, or shoulders is a commitment that lasts for a lifetime. In one study, it was found that about 23% of people who had tattoos had regrets with regards to their decision.

Before, tattoo removal was done through the physical scraping of ink, which led to skin damage. Nowadays, we have more advanced methods to remove tattoos.

Laser treatment is considered to be the modern method for tattoo removal. The duration of most tattoo removal sessions is 15 to 30 minutes. The number of sessions for a tattoo to be removed differs depending on coloration, location, and size. Normally, complete removal of a tattoo takes one to two years.

Though there are minimal risks that come along with laser tattoo removal, it is essential to be aware of the process of tattoo removal aftercare. This is because proper laser tattoo removal aftercare guarantees that you will have a faster and smoother recovery process.

The following are some helpful tips to effectively speed up the recovery process following laser tattoo removal.

Immune system preparation

To prepare your immune system for treatment sessions, eat plenty of nutritious food and exercise regularly. Exercise and nutritious food will enable your body to be healthy and ready for the healing process. Eat more immune-boosting food like ginger, which has anti-inflammatory action, and citrus fruits, which are rich in Vitamin C.

Proper cleaning

Clean the part surrounding the treated area with cool water and keep it dry. Apply an antibiotic ointment, especially on the onset of blisters which may have burst, then protect it against infection by covering it with a clean bandage specifically during the first three days after treatment. Do not rub the treated area since this will cause further irritation.

Cool compress application

The most common side effects of laser tattoo removal are redness and swelling. Cool compress such as a bag of frozen fruits or vegetables, an ice pack, or a cool, damp cloth can be used to decrease inflammation. After cool compress application, clean and dry the treated area properly.

Topical application

Three days after laser tattoo removal, the application of various topicals can aid in the rapid recovery of the area. Soothing topicals help in the prevention of scarring while Vitamin E or hydrocortisone cream help in handling itching and other symptoms of irritation. Sunscreen or sunblock should also be applied to the treated area for three months after the final session.

Avoid stress

Stress can have a negative effect on the recovery process of the area following laser tattoo removal. You can go about your daily routine, but try to avoid excessive stress. Employ some relaxation and stress relief strategies such as going for a massage or a long walk outside to promote calmness.

Reduce smoking

Smoking may decrease the effectiveness of tattoo removal for 10 sessions by at least 70%. It may also lead to blood vessel constriction, yet you should have strong and effective circulation so that the pigments of the tattoo will clear out efficiently. If you are smoking, do your best to reduce or take a break from it during the recovery period for maximum efficiency of the treatment.

An unwanted tattoo may remind you of the impulsive memory or decision you had which you want to leave behind. The decision to remove your tattoo can be quite a challenge. You only need to know and understand what to expect, especially how to speed up recover process after laser tattoo removal. It is also best to look for a trusted dermatology clinic to aid you in the process of treatment and recovery.

