Independent From the Seasons: 6 Ways to Keep Your Delicate Female Skin Resilient When the Weather Gets Cold

Today we want to talk to you about great ways to keep your skin resilient when the weathers cold. People tend to get dry skin a lot in the winter. Before thinking that you need to just live with it or start constantly reaching for the moisturizer, spend a few minutes considering your typical daily routine. You can take just a few simple steps to limit your risk of suffering from this common condition. You’ll be getting compliments on your skin instead of advice on what to do to make it look and feel better. Then you’ll be the one providing advice to your friends and family members on how to deal with their dry skin in the winter.

Try Hemp-Infused Oil Skin Care Products

Although it may seem counter-intuitive to people with oily skin, using oil-based products can be helpful even for them. Your skin produces more oil if it’s too dry, and oil can help seal in moisture, keeping your skin more hydrated and limiting excess oil production. Hemp oil in particular can be beneficial because it contains gamma-linoleic acid, which helps minimize inflammation and keep your skin looking its best. Even better, hemp oil may have some anti-aging benefits, meaning it will help your skin stay looking young and beautiful. You can read this blog to find out more about how these products can help.

Consider Avoiding Scented Products

You may enjoy applying a lotion that smells nice, but this isn’t always the best thing for your skin. Many people are sensitive to fragrances, and if this is the case, these substances can dry out your skin and sometimes even make it itchy. You’re better off buying an unscented product. If you don’t notice any difference when using an unscented product versus your favorite scented lotion or cleanser, you can always go back, but this one small switch could lead to healthier skin, so why not give it a try? It may just leave you with healthier skin. If you can’t do without the scented products, consider looking for those that use natural fragrances rather than artificial, as people tend to be more sensitive to artificial fragrances than to natural ones.

Don’t Forget the Sunscreen

Sunscreen isn’t just for the summer months. If you spend time outdoors in the winter, sunscreen is still important. The sun reflects off of snow, for example, making sunburns even more likely if you’re out enjoying the snow. Use at least an SPF 30 with broad-spectrum protection. This is especially important if you’re out during the peak times for the sun between 10:00 in the morning and 4:00 in the afternoon or if you’re up in the mountains at a higher elevation where the sun is stronger. Start out the day with a moisturizer that contains sunscreen, and then be sure to reapply every two hours that you’re outside, just like in the summer.

Monitor the Humidity in Your Home

It’s easy and inexpensive to get a small electronic device that measures the humidity in your home. During the winter, heating systems in homes tend to cause the air to be particularly dry, which can contribute to dry skin and dry, sore throats. If you check the humidity levels in your house and they are lower than they should be, invest in a humidifier and use it regularly until the humidity levels increase to a normal level of between 30 and 50 percent. Just be sure to clean it regularly so you don’t end up increasing the mold and mildew in your home at the same time as you increase the humidity levels.

Use Less Soap and Limit Hot Water

If you’re one of those people who likes their shower or bath water scalding hot, you may want to reconsider, at least during the winter months. Hot water can dry out the skin and hair. You’re better off using cool or warm water. Obviously, not many people are going to choose to take a cold shower in cold weather, but at least consider lowering the temperature as much as you comfortably can. Your skin will thank you and you may save money on moisturizer. You can even shower less often. It’s only the particularly smelly bits of the body that need a daily wash, and you only need to use soap on these parts on a daily basis. Soap can also be drying, so you may want to just rinse off the otherwise clean parts of your body with water. For the areas that need more frequent cleaning, consider buying a cleanser that isn’t made of soap. These cleansers tend to be gentler and less irritating to the skin.

Choose a More Heavy-Duty Moisturizer

People who typically use a very lightweight product, like a serum, in the summer may want to switch to a lotion, and those who usually use a light lotion may want to choose a thicker, creamier option. Of course, the exact type of moisturizer that will work the best for you will depend on your skin type. Those who have sensitive skin will have to take that into consideration, and those with acne issues will want to make sure to look for an option that won’t clog the pores and lead to an increase in acne. If heavier cream lotions make your skin too oily, consider a gel-based cream lotion. Older women who want to use anti-aging lotions should be careful of the type they choose, as some anti-aging components have a side effect of drying out the skin or causing irritation.

As you can see, there are some relatively easy ways to minimize the damage that the cold winter weather can cause to your skin. If your skin issues still persist after taking these steps, you may want to consult a dermatologist to see what other steps you might be able to take given your particular skin issues. If there’s nothing medically wrong, consider whether your clothing might be irritating your skin or whether you’re exposing your skin to the cold wind a bit too often. You don’t need to live with dry, irritated skin during the winter. You can keep your skin healthy.

