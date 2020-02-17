What is Fermented Skincare and What are its Advantages

Korean skincare is taking the world by storm. Everyone is raving about glass skin, cream skin, sheet masks, and all those beautiful Korean skincare products. Quite recently, people have also discovered the enhanced benefits of fermented skincare products.

In this article, we’ll talk about what fermented skincare is, and what the benefits of using them are. You can then decide if you want to add these kinds of products to your daily skin routine.

What is a Fermented Skincare Product

Fermentation is the process of converting the carbohydrates that you find in food into organic acids or alcohol. It’s the method that allows ingredients to transform into micronutrients that can easily be absorbed by the body.

Kimchi, tempeh, and yogurt are some foods that went through the fermentation process. When ingested, these aid in digestion, help reduce the risk of heart disease and enhance your body’s immunity. Fairly recently, beauty companies have discovered fermentation as an excellent way of improving the effectiveness of specific ingredients.

Some products from The Face Shop contain fermented ingredients, which you can combine with your existing skincare regimen. You can find these products at Yesstyle. These fermented skincare products can go well with most products, but you have to check reviews and blogs to make sure.

Benefits of Using Fermented Skincare Products

Fermented foods are excellent for your digestive system, and fermented skincare products are also great for your skin. If you’re not convinced, read on to see the benefits of micronutrients for your skin. You might be able to find space in your routine for fermented skincare.

Here are some of the advantages of using skincare products with fermented ingredients:

1. Baby skin issues

One of the lesser-known benefits of fermented skincare products is that it’s good for most toddler and baby skin ailments. Topical fermented and probiotic products can heal ant and bug bites, baby acne, diaper rashes, cradle cap, sores, cuts, and typical baby skin problems.

In case you can’t find any baby products during an emergency, you can apply unsweetened and unflavored yogurt to cure diaper rashes.

2. Eczema

You can treat eczema with the use of raw fermented dairy. Rub these fermented products to the areas with eczema flare-ups. If you leave the treatment on your skin overnight, it will deal with your eczema after four days.

3. Anti-acne

Acne is one of the most common skin ailments since adolescence. Fermented products, whether ingested or applied topically, are useful for treating acne. The probiotic bacteria that you can find in fermented products can restore the gut’s good bacteria to attack the harmful bacteria like P.acnes that can indirectly or directly cause acne.

Topically, you can use products with lactic acid, alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), and beta-hydroxy acid (BHA). These acids are known to help smooth your acne and prevent breakouts. If you’re suffering from acne, you can also drink fermented milk to help enhance the skincare properties of your products.

4. Healing wounds and common skin problems

You can use fermented skincare products in your baths. These fermented baths can benefit your body because the probiotic and fermented agents get absorbed into your skin more quickly. Having healing fermented baths will help you cure common skin issues.

5. Postmenopausal problems

The menopausal stage is problematic for most women. During this time many women with menopause will experience problems like wrinkles, rashes, skin irritation, and lines. Fermented soy products can help with postmenopausal symptoms. Some of the products that contain fermented soy have properties like estrogen that can bind skin together.

6. Candida and yeast infections

Women often have yeast infections, especially those that have gone through pregnancy. You can remedy these vaginal issues with fermented products like plan yogurt for good bacteria supply. If you don’t have yogurt in stock, you can look for feminine products with lactic acid.

Final Thoughts

The main thing about using probiotic and fermented products is that you introduce good bacteria to fight off skin ailments naturally. Fermented skincare products became a trend because of how effective it is. It helps the consumer have a quicker and easier absorption of the product’s wellness giving it an overall glow for the skin. It exfoliates and promotes the renewal of the skin cells. Dermatologists found out that this common ingredient can also improve anti-ageing and help collagen effects. With all these skincare benefits, you can effectively enhance your routine.

