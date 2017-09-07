Stay Shine-Free With These 5 Matte Foundations

For us oily-skinned people, summer time is a nightmare. The foundation that we use throughout the rest of the year keeps our faces looking smooth and hydrated with a dewy finish to beat the dry cold. But now, those dewy-finish foundations are no good this time of the year because they make us look like a grease ball from the scorching heat. The only way to prevent your face from melting like a popsicle is to switch up your foundation and get your hands on a product that will leave your skin with a matte finish. Don’t be bummed out by the thought of searching through tons of brands to choose your ideal matte foundation—we did the searching for you! Any of these five foundations will work wonders for oily to combination skin and will leave a perfect matte finish all while keeping your skin hydrated and healthy.



Make Up For Ever’s Mattifying Foundation is full coverage for those who want a heavy duty foundation. It’s shine-controlling, water-resistant to beat off sweat, and oil-free for the ideal matte with powdered finish. It also hides imperfections, evens out the skin tone, and is long lasting for days under the sun.