Autumn is a season that causes the world to completely change colors. With the leaves on the trees transforming to beautiful shades of yellows, oranges, browns, and reds, people tend to fit these colors into their lives, too. People start decorating their homes according to the new season by changing their bedsheets to the colors of fall, placing a few pumpkin and ghost knickknacks around the place to set the mood, and even switching up their wardrobes to a more cozy and cool-toned style — like sweaters for fall! But what many people love about fall, and not just the PSL, is dyeing their hair to fit the season! Autumn calls for a hair change in both cut and color. There are tons of different hair colors you can choose; from light brown to copper or honey blonde, people get creative with their hair around this time of the year. Check out a few of our favorite stunning hair colors fitting for fall.

&nsbp;

Did you know our theme this month is coffee latte? Show us your creations, like this rich yet sweet look by @hairbykacie1 🇺🇸. Use #RedkenCoffeeLatte & you could be featured. A post shared by Redken (@redken) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Mocha Ombré

Mocha is easily one of the more popular hair colors for the Fall, mainly because it’s a cool-toned color suitable for the cooler and crisper autumn air. If you already have a blonde ombré, tone it down to a more fresh, mocha shade, like going from the hot summer to the cozy fall.

Inferno Ombré

This is one of the more interesting colors you can pick for your new hair color during fall. It’s a stunning fade from deep red to a luscious blonde, so if you can’t decide on dyeing your hair either or blonde, this is definitely the perfect fit for you.

Dark hair with a subtle touch of highlight! #paulmitchellthecolor #fallcolor #fallhaircolor #themainlook A post shared by Brittany Lewallen (@brittany_lewallen) on Sep 23, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Dark Chocolate Highlights

If you want your hair to show off a deep color, this gorgeous dark chocolate highlight hair dye is certainly ideal. Rather than black, consider a dark brown when switching up your hair color for autumn. We can all get tired of the lighter colors, which makes this one a fresh new change.

Hazelnut Blonde

Autumn isn’t just about browns and reds when it comes to hair color; blondes are acceptable, too! If you want to go blonde this fall, but don’t want it to be a summery blonde, this beautiful hazelnut blonde shade will fit your liking. And, without a doubt, you’ll get tons of compliments.

Starting #autumn with auburn awesomeness by @hairbysarah_f 🍂 #PeterCoppola #PeterCoppolaHair A post shared by Peter Coppola (@petercoppolahair) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Auburn

What’s fall without some shades of auburn? For this breathtaking hair shade, this auburn dye literally comes straight out of the rich red leaves from the fall trees. Even though it leans more into the red-toned family, auburn also has its moment for being cool-toned, but still warm.

Read more Beauty articles at Clichemag.com.

Featured image courtesy of The Right Hairstyles.