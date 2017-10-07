Each season brings forth a few favorite beauty details that we find the most joy in during that time. With winter, we are met with red lips and dark rich tones; the blooming of spring brings us colored liner and pastel hues; and with summer comes dewy, glowy skin and bright nail polishes. Come fall, we are reaching for dark lip products and warm, metallic eyeshadows. Now, the transition between these seasons can be quite surprising no matter how many times we experience it. Often times we find the change in weather has happened overnight, suddenly and without warning. In the mornings, we reach for one thing after another, unsure of what would be most comfortable throughout the day. This not only goes for the outfits strewn across our floors but our makeup choices as well when rifling through what our skin will favor the most.

Recently, we bid adieu to summer and said hello to autumn’s crisp richness, pumpkin-spice everything, and almost magical makeup we surely miss once it passes. The change of the dog days of summer to the brisk days of fall can have our skin in a tizzy, especially when it’s been loving BB creams and dewy foundations. Change doesn’t have to leave you feeling flustered and at a loss, though; switching up your summer to fall makeup routine can be as swift as the leaves changing color. Featuring matte skin, vampy lips, and shimmery tones, here are five must-have products to cover your fall makeup routine in a cinch.

Stila Stay All Day Cover Powder Finish Foundation & Concealer ($36 at Sephora, Ulta, and stilacosmetics.com)

Stila Stay All Day Cover Powder Finish Foundation & Concealer is a foundation and concealer combo that is just the one you need for your everyday makeup routine (and if you are traveling anytime soon!). This compact packaging has a concealer and mirror on top that detaches to reveal the foundation right underneath. Talk about innovative! Both creamy formulas provide full coverage that blends seamlessly during application and then dries into a soft powder finish. I especially love the concealer’s peach undertones, which helps neutralize discoloration and conceals any blemish in a pinch. Just a quick tap of it under my eyes and on anything that I want to hide, and I’m set for up to 12 hours. That’s right: it’s a 12-hour wear foundation + concealer.