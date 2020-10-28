Thanks to Rare Beauty, my skin has never been so hydrated.

Finding the perfect skincare routine doesn’t come easy— especially when it comes to testing out beauty products. It can take ages of dabbling around with different brands before you find your perfect match. Nowadays, there are so many options available, how do you choose?

What’s most important is that you find a product that hydrates your skin and not damages it. That’s why I like Selena Gomez’s newly released makeup line, Rare Beauty. I was first in line to try it out at Sephora, and sure enough, my intuition was correct.

I have never had a better experience with any makeup brand than I’ve had with Rare Beauty. Having dry skin can stand in the way of finding true beauty-love, but Selena’s dermatologist tested and sensitive skin approved formulas have given me hope for a better brand. Each product is silky smooth, lightweight, and it stays on all day. If you’re someone who is looking for a change in your beauty routine, let me be the first to recommend Rare Beauty. Take a look to see what makes these products ultra-hydrating and extra soothing.

Over the course of her beauty launch, two new eyeshadow palettes have been released and fingers crossed, more is in the works. As excited I am for more products to launch, I have always been driven back to one of her original top-seller products, the Dewy Lip Balm. Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips because inside the Dewy Lip Balm is a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia, and white water lily that ensures maximum moisture and soothed, nourished lips. For just $16, you can choose from a variety of seven shades that will achieve a sheer, soft shine.

I’ve tried many setting sprays in my lifetime, but this Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Mist combines all things necessary to a healthy, hydrated skincare routine. It includes; Niacinamide, a complexion brightener and pore diminisher, Sodium Hyaluronate, natural skin plumper and hydration layer, a Botanical Blend of lotus, gardenia, and white water lily which soothes, calms, and nourishes the skin, and lastly, Panthenol, a skin strengthening barrier. If you ask me, spending $24 on the 4-In-1 mist will save you from buying loads of other skincare products that help treat dryness, irritation, and other blemishes.

If you still need some convincing on whether Rare Beauty is right for you, the brand has a sustainability plan to gradually introduce post- consumer recycled materials into their packaging in 2021. A beauty line that cares about your skin and the planet? That sounds like the perfect routine. Get yours now online at www.rarebeauty.com, or at your local Sephora store.

Images provided by Instagram @rarebeauty