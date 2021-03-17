Today we want to talk about the A-Z of Dermal Fillers. Dermal fillers are gaining wide popularity and accessibility in the cosmetic industry. Gone are those days when such cosmetic procedures were limited to socialites. Today, anyone interested in enhancing their facial features can book an appointment and undergo treatment with ease. Interestingly, dermal fillers are minimally invasive.

In a world of several cosmetic procedures, it is challenging to find the right option. this guide contains everything there is to know about such products, including how they work. For some, opting for hyaluronic acid fillers may be a call in the right direction, while others find collagen-based fillers an awesome choice.

Understand What Dermal Fillers Are

Not everyone has the perfect body. There are flaws here and there. Some of them are cosmetic-related, while others are medically related. Additionally, age is another factor that may affect the body, creating tissue loss. As people grow older, the production of collagen tends to dip causing wrinkles and fine lines. This process may occur from the age of 25. Dermal fillers are ideal for restoring volume to specific areas of the body.

Aside from dermal fillers being minimally invasion, they offer various applications and produce low-risk results. As such, they are highly sought-after by most people. individuals who intend to slow down ageing can opt for this procedure. However, it is worth noting that dermal fillers are not the same as Botox injections, even though they treat similar conditions. Here is a list of FDA-approved treatable conditions:

Frown lines

Crow’s feet

Brow furrows

Fine lips

Ageing hands

Acne scarring

Under-eye fine lines

Pronounced nasolabial folds

Cheek enhancements

Vertical lip lines

Types of Dermal Fillers Available

There are several types of dermal fillers. These cosmetic products comprise varying constituents for several applications. They include the following:

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Dermal Filler

Most patients opt for this product when undergoing dermal filler procedures. One of the reasons it is in high-demand is because it comes with no side effects. Furthermore, the human body contains hyaluronic acid, in places like the skin, joints, and eyeballs. Here are some of the brand names that come with this substance: Hylaform, Juvéderm, Esthelis, Captique, Elevess, Restylane, Puragen, Prevelle, and Perlane.

Hyaluronic acid fillers are used to treat wrinkles and fine lines. They don’t produce collagen around the treated area, compared to bio stimulators. Medical practitioners also use the product for the treatment of varying conditions, including arthritis. It also comes with a numbing agent, known as lidocaine, which numbs the affected area, preventing the patient from feeling pain.

HA dermal filler procedures effective results lasting within six and 12 months.

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CAHA) Dermal Filler

CAHA fillers add volume to specific areas of the face, including the skin. It eliminates nasolabial folds and frown lines. Just as the body contains hyaluronic acid, it also contains calcium hydroxylapatite. It exists in the bones and bears similarities to a specific mineral. Radiesse is a brand that contains this substance. It is a popular choice among vegans as it includes a biosynthetic process. In other words, there are no animal products.

Are there benefits attached to CAHA dermal fillers? Of course, yes. People undergoing this procedure don’t experience allergic reactions as it is natural and non-invasive. However, it is essential to have a professional cosmetic surgeon to handle the procedure. Results generated are long-lasting, ranging from 12 months to 24 months. Often, first-time procedures last less long than succeeding ones. Treatments are usually based on the skin type, the patient’s lifestyle, among others.

Poly (Methyl Methacrylate) Dermal Fillers

Polymethylmethacrylate dermal fillers are ideal in treating furrows, wrinkles, deep lines (medium to deep), acne-created scars, and nasolabial folds. Bellafill is a top brand used for performing this type of procedure. Individuals looking for long-lasting solutions to their varying skin conditions can use PMMA fillers. But that is not all. It comes with a method, known as threading. The cosmetic surgeon uses it in the dermal subcutaneous part of the skin. It hides visible signs of injections, which is a drawback that may be experienced.

When undergoing dermal filler procedures, the cosmetic surgeon will limit the use of PMMA on the first treatment, which may slow down the results. Subsequent sessions will include more application of the procedure.

Dermal Filler Procedure

Getting a dermal filler procedure should be under the expertise of board-certified cosmetic plastic surgeon or dermatologist. The patient books an appointment. On the first consultation, the surgeon examines the individual’s facial anatomy, identifying movement and specific conditions that require treatment. From the examination, it is easy to find the ideal procedure for the patient.

Once done and ready for the main procedure, the cosmetic surgeon administers a topical anaesthetic, mostly a numbing cream, in the area of interest. Other medical experts inject the patient with a local anaesthetic. Not many prefer standing the discomfort associated with dermal filler procedure. As such, it is worth discussing this factor with a professional dermatologist.

During the procedure, the surgeon injects the dermal filler into the skin, beneath the top layer, using a catheter or a needle. This process depends on the target region and the client’s expectation. Interestingly, it is a fast process that has minimum downtime. However, some downsides are to be expected, although not severe. For one, the patient may experience slight swelling or bruise once done. This outcome is short-term, vanishing within days.

How about the results? In actuality, the patient sees them immediately. It takes a few days to see complete results, which is dependent on some factors. For example, the target area and metabolism may influence the time window of result visibility.

Post-Procedure Care

Some top questions patients who are interested in dermal filling ask are these: Are there side effects? If yes, how long does it take to recover? In truth, there is a tendency to experience bruising and swelling. As discussed before, these outcomes are short-lived. The dermatologist will explain several conditions embedded in this procedure. Apart from the effects discussed, dermal fillers pose no health challenge to the patient.

But don’t proceed too quickly. Here is a review from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons: dermal fillers may come with more severe adverse effects. However, they are rare. Some of them include infection in the target area, allergic reactions, and asymmetrical results. For this reason, a certified practitioner should be in charge of the procedure to limit potential health risks.

In Summary

Dermal fillers provide an ideal way to maintain a youthful look with minimal risks. Individuals who are keen on having the perfect facial appearance can opt for this procedure.

