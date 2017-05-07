The Best of Everyday Beauty from London Fashion Week

Think ‘80s. Bomber jackets and “mom” jeans are back, and so are the looks our mothers loved. My advice: embrace it and try to have as much fun as they did because the makeup artists and designers of the London Fashion Week FW17 certainly have. Hop back a couple of decades with us for reimagined ‘80s looks and our favorite beauty trends to take from the runway.

Material Girl Lips

Fendi models sported a trend that is already catching on quickly: glitter lips. In fact, a similar effect was created by artist Pat McGrath, who even has a kit for glitter lips—the highly-acclaimed Lust 004. However, it was makeup artist Peter Philips who created the look for the London runway with simple, clean eyes coupled with bedazzled pink lips. He used glitter glue from Ben Nye and chunky salmon-colored glitter to style the models, and the results are spectacular. This could be an easy DIY project, and YouTubers like Amys Makeup Box and Sarah Steller do not disappoint with their tutorials on how to get the look while experimenting with rose-golds and silvers.