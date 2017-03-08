Is there anything better than a great lip color? Without thinking too hard, just answer: no. A great lip can pull an entire look together, allow you to go almost otherwise-makeup-free, make you look amazing, and add a little life to any boring outfit.

Don’t ever let someone tell you a hue isn’t right for your skin tone. Wear whatever you want and whatever makes you feel fab. Truth be told, I think lip color is something that most people could toy around with much more than they do. I, being Irish-Scandinavian, am just about the palest person you’ve ever met, and there are definitely colors that girls with darker skin tones are able to rock harder than I can, but that hasn’t and won’t stop me from experimenting, and it shouldn’t stop you either.

It Ain’t Broke: Red

Occasionally I’ll see articles telling people to “forget the red” or encourage people to stray from this classic. My advice? Don’t! A red lip is a great weapon to have in your arsenal, and one that you can guiltlessly invest in because it’s a classic.

Tom Ford lipstick in Ruby Rush ($53)

If you’re a lipstick lover and don’t own any Tom Fords, what are you doing?! Tom Ford lipstick looks amazing, stays on super well, and has a beautiful finish. This particular red is my favorite because it’s such a perfect color on everybody.

Glossier Generation G in Zip ($18)

If you want to go red but want a lighter look than a true lipstick, Glossier is right up your alley. The Generation G line from Glossier is made up of a few beautiful lip colors that go on like a balm but look like a lip stain. You can build the intensity of the color with each layer applied, and you maintain a moisturized-yet-finished look. Though Zip is my favorite, I own all of the other colors and love each and every one of them, and so will you.

Favorite Color Scheme for Spring: Pinks, baby, PINKS!

The revival of baby pink hues has been seen over the past year as the ‘90s have made a massive (and amazing) resurgence in the fashion industry. What better way to add a pop of color to your look than on your lips? We’re channeling Baby Spice here, because this is definitely the color scheme of her dreams.

YSL Volupte Sheer Lipstick in Rose Candy ($37)

On a list of designers who have mastered beautiful-yet-affordable lip color, YSL is near the top. This YSL lipstick goes on pretty sheer but gives a super-noticeable, adorable pink tint. It’s perfect for daytime when you just want a boost of color or want to emphasize your natural color.

Too Faced Melted Matte in Miso Pretty ($21)

Too Faced matte lipglosses are a staple in my beauty bag. So many matte lip colors make your lips dry, the color cracks and fades, and you wind up sad, alone, and smudged. NOT Too Faced. These colors stay for hours, keep your lips feeling soft, and you don’t need to worry about it smearing all over your teeth and wine glass. Too Faced has your back.

Easy Breezy: Classic Clear

If a bold hue isn’t quite your thing (say what?), don’t worry, I’ve got something for you, too. A clear gloss should be your best friend. It not only polishes your lips, but your whole look. Whether you’re running late to class, heading out to a much-too-early brunch, or rushing to get to the office on time, having a gloss at your fingertips is a tip I cannot stress enough. Stay glossy, Ponyboy.

Urban Decay NAKED Ultra Nourishing Lipgloss in Walk of Shame ($20)

Though this isn’t 100% clear, it just adds a tiny bit of tint to your natural lip color, having the look of a clear gloss. At just $20 a pop, these Naked glosses are not only affordable, but amazing. I’m a huge fan of adding a little color, particularly during a desolate winter where my face is fading into a monotone sheet of pale, and this cute gloss looks effortless while adding some life to your lips!

Dior Addict Ultra Gloss in Clear ($30)

Yet another designer label with affordable gloss is Dior. I swear, everyone I know who has this swears by it. Once you own one, you’ll never buy another gloss again. It’ll be something in your makeup bag when you’re 80 telling your grandkids about (who will probably have their robot go pick them up a tube from the cloud, or something).

Bold & Beautiful: Creative Color

Last, but certainly not least, is color. Bold colors are so fun for spring and are perfect for anybody looking to spice things up. Whether you want to go bright, go bold, or go totally vamp, here are some of my favorites that are soon-to-be yours, too.

Nars Lipstick in Niagra ($28)

Okay, trust me for a minute! Orange is a pretty unconventional lip color but, moving into warmer seasons, it doesn’t need to be! Picture this: sun-kissed skin, a simple summer outfit, beachy hair, and a bold orange lip. Trust me, it works. Nars has not only great lipstick, but a great selection of colors, particularly unconventional hues, and I LOVE this orange one.

Touch in Sol Metallic Liquid Foil Lipstick in Zaza ($25)

Metallics, metallics, metallics. They’re everywhere because they’re amazing and one of few trends that have not only survived the test of time, but thrived. Adding a metallic lip to your look? Try this Touch in Sol foil lipstick in Zaza and you won’t regret it. Whether your skin tone is alabaster or dark chocolate or somewhere in between, this bronzey metallic lip will look incredible.

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Rich Violet ($20)

Between her tattoo eyeliner and everlasting lip color, Kat has absolutely mastered the art of long-stay makeup. This Everlasting Liquid Lipstick is no exception. Though it comes in huge array of colors, the Rich Violet is the bold and beautiful purple pigment of your dreams.

Ardency Inn Modster Long Play Supercharged Lip Color In Black is Blue ($27)

I, personally, find black a hard lip color to rock. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible or that you shouldn’t try it, but perhaps take a look at this instead. This lip color is dark-dark-dark blue, which allows it to maintain a level of softness despite it’s super-dark hue. Navy is one of my favorite beauty colors (though it took a while to decompress after years of a navy blue uniform in school) and if Rihanna wears it, we wear it. Try this!

