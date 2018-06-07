Summer is rapidly approaching and it’s time to find the best products that will make your skin glow. Shimmer and glitters are must-haves for the summer season because they compliment your skin tone and give you a beautiful and radiant look. Here are the must-have products that you should include in your beauty routine.

Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Bright Dark Spot Correcting Serum

This serum is perfect for all skin types, including acne-prone. It will keep your complexion glowing while appearing brighter, due to its enriched vitamin C. Apply this serum before your moisturizer and, over time, you will notice your skin becoming more even and your dark spots diminishing.

GLOWSTARTER™ Mega Illuminating Moisturizer

Glam Glow is a great product that will keep your skin glowing and dewy. This moisturizer will hydrate your skin and leave a luminous finish. It is formulated with vitamins, botanicals, hyaluronic acid, and teaoxi golden root technology. GLAMGLOW keeps your skin radiant and light. It also comes with three sheer shades: one is a base glow, and the other two are used as highlighters for a contoured effect.

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops

This is a product that includes illuminating and bronzing drops that you can customize for your ideal glow. There are many shades available for your skin type, including seven illuminators and two matte bronzers. You can use them alone for a bronzing effect or on top of your favorite powder to achieve a beautiful glow. You can also add as many drops as you want if you want a high concentration.

The Best Products For Beautiful and Dewy Skin. Featured Image Credit: Coverfx.com