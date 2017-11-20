The Best Products for Perfect Brows

Beauty

In case you’ve been living under a rock, 2017 has been the year of the brow. For those blessed with big, full, beautiful brows, it’s been a year for the books. Sadly, most of us don’t fall into that category. Whether you over-tweezed in the early 2000s or were born with barely-there brows, Cara Delevingne-esque brows are a rarity. If your natural brows leave something to be desired, fear not. I’ve rounded up the eight best tools to take your brow game to the next level. 

After seeing ELF Cosmetics’ Eyebrow Kit on numerous “Best of Drugstore Beauty” lists, I caved and bought it. Though I’m always skeptical of beauty products that cost less than $5, this eyebrow kit kicks ass. The creamy eyebrow filler is easy to apply, easy to match to your brow color, and looks great. And at $3, what do you have to lose?

If you’ve ever looked in the mirror and been shocked at the state of disarray of your brows, then brow gel is going to be your new best friend. This Bobbi Brown Brow Gel gives a slight hint of color while keeping your brows exactly where you want them. It’s super easy to apply, stays on all day, and gives those brows the aesthetic boost they need.

This is another tinted brow gel that will totally change the way you maintain your brows. Benefit’s Gimme Brow tinted brow gel is waterproof and long-lasting, so there’s no need to worry about your brows dripping down your face. If you want to thicken up those brows, give this a go!

Bobbi Brown’s Eyebrow Pencil is, in a word, perfect. It comes in a range of colors so you can find exactly what you’re looking for (there’s nothing worse than way-too-dark brows, right?) and it’s light yet humidity-proof, smudge-proof, and has a longwear formula so you’ll look great all day. The pencil itself is designed to allow for precision and definition.

This Eyeko Brow Gel was the first product I ever bought in an attempt to thicken up my admittedly sparse brows a few years ago. This one is a classic and a great way to dip your toes into the pool of eyebrow makeup. It’s lightweight, holds until you take it off, and gives just enough added color and thickness so your brows look great without looking like you did anything to them.

If you want a lightweight hold and natural-looking brows, this Trish McEvoy Brow Perfector is right up your alley.This waxy pen allows you to tame your brows with precision. The wax-based grooming pen provides hold without looking stiff and will leave you unconcerned with stragglers and flyaways.

As someone on a mission to grow my eyebrows in, Glossier’s Boy Brow fills in my sparse areas while keeping my brows in place all day long. Not only do my brows look amazing when I use this, but it’s SO easy to apply. In just two minutes, I go from Girl with Brows to Girl with Awesome Brows, and you can, too! And, I’ll admit, this is my favorite item on this list and part of my everyday makeup routine.

Unlike the other two brow gels, this Marc Jacobs Grooming Gel is invisible. Even if you are somebody who prides themselves on thick, beautiful brows, you could still benefit from a little holding power. This gel keeps your brows in place without adding any fullness or tint, so if more thickness or color is not something you need, this gel is for you.

