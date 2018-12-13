Beauty

The Holiday Gift Sets You’ve Got to Have This Season

by Thursday, December 13, 2018

The winter season is officially here! That means Christmas is right around the corner. Consider giving your loved ones a gift set from their favorite makeup and skincare brands. These gift sets are available at Sephora.com and they are perfect for beauty lovers.

   

SUNDAY RILEY Power Couple Duo: Total Transformation Kit

Image credit: Sephora.com

This gift set features Good Genes and the Luna Sleeping Oil to transform your skin. It contains lactic acid and trans-retinol ester to exfoliate and brighten your skin tone. When used together, it will give you radiant, moisturized, youthful and even skin.

   

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna: Match Stix By The Dozen

Image credit: Sephora.com

Love the match stix by Fenty Beauty? Consider getting a 12 piece collection of mini shimmer sticks. This gift set features five of the best selling shades of highlight and blush. This would be perfect for those who are obsessed with shimmer.

   

GLAMGLOW: The SUPERMUD®  Superstar Set

Image credit: Sephora.com

Masks are a great way to deeply cleanse your skin and clear your pores. Glamglow offers a best selling mud mask with a bonus of two GRAVITYMUD tubes. These masks will detoxify your skin with charcoal, tone with witch hazel and refine pores with a super six acid blend.

   

STILA: With Flying Colors Mini Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set

Image credit: Sephora.com

Stila offers a six piece set that features matte liquid lipsticks. It lasts for up to 12 hours and it is a weightless formula that provides a full-coverage, creamy, matte lip color. The shade ranges from nude to bold hues.

   

