The Ideal Face: Does Beauty Truly Lie in the Eye of the Beholder?

Today we want to talk to you about the ideal face. Learning to love what you see in the mirror is always a good mindset to get into. That’s not to say you can’t be mildly critical and even have some aspirations to change a few facial attributes for the better. After all you should be completely happy with the way you look, right?

Having some quality rhinoplasty work done would be a prime example of how you might set about owning what you perceive to be the “perfect face”. Here are some pointers on what makes the ideal face and some ideas on how you can achieve that aim.

It’s a matter of perception

Unless you want to get into a scientific argument about perfect symmetry there is actually no default set of parameters that all combine to make the so-called idea face.

It is a matter of perspective and your cultural background tends to have a strong bearing on what sort of features you are looking for in a beautiful face.

However, there are some aspects of facial beauty that remain popular across all cultures and trends come and go, for instance, which are also influential factors. Darker eyebrows and large upper lips are trending right now, for example, but the bottom line is that beauty really does lie in the eye of the beholder.

Youthful facial features

Maintaining a youthful appearance can do wonders for your self-confidence and there are some key features that tend to combine in order to give the look of someone who is younger than they actually are.

Strangely, it seems that baby-like features are attractive to us when we are looking at a face and that usually means a small nose, a small chin, and large eyes will combine to create the sort of babyface that we are naturally drawn to.

If you take a critical look at a face that you find attractive it will most likely feature big eyes, plump lips, and a cute nose that is part of a round face, similar to how we all look in our childhood years.

If you can find ways to accentuate these characteristics in your facial appearance it could boost how you feel about the way you look.

Is your face carrying too much weight?

There is a term for the perception of weight in the face, facial adiposity, and it can create a bias when it comes to perceived attractiveness and health.

In other words, if you think your face is too full, you are more likely to think that you don’t look as good as you would if your face was thinner and, therefore, considered to be more attractive and healthy.

Everyone on the planet has a unique face and it is best to learn to love your features and characteristics, but there are always some things you can do to change how you look and what you think about your face, with a combination of makeup hacks, lifestyle changes, and even cosmetic surgery to get the contours and shape you are most happy with.

