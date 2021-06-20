The Top Benefits of Natural Emollients

Today we want to talk about the benefits of natural emollients. We live in a world where everything is heavily advertised. Things as simple as emollients are sold to us under names that we can’t even pronounce well. To break it down for you, emollients are an essential component of moisturizing the skin and hair. They fill in the fine lines and dry patches and smoothen it out.

Emollients have existed amidst us for as long as we can remember. However, over time, they have been modified through chemicals. We need to remember that natural products are safer, which is why we will be talking about some natural emollients and natural emollient properties.

Shea butter

Sourced from the shea tree’s kernels, shea butter is the best friend for people with extremely dry skin types. This emollient works like magic by providing deep hydration to the deeper levels of the skin. There are two grades of shea butter – refined and unrefined. Refined grades have a low concentration of unsaponifiable, while unrefined grades have a high level of unsaponifiable. The unrefined grade of shea butter is more in demand, though.

Castor oil

This affordable and highly effective emollient is derived from the seeds of the castor plant. It can be used in 3000 different ways. So, you can understand how magical it is. Castor oil contains about 90% ricinoleic acid and is a stable form of triglyceride. It is globally sold and used. People love it for its impeccable lubricating property. From skin to hair and nails, castor oil takes care of all your grooming needs. It is also inexpensive, which makes it accessible to just about anyone.

Squalene oil

This oil is just gaining its much-deserved popularity in the world of skincare. Being derived from olive oil, squalene oil is based on hydrocarbons. It has proven its capability of increasing cell turnover while decreasing fine lines. People with dry skin types are sure to love this lightweight emollient.

Argan oil

Argan oil has high levels of tocopherols, which is an excellent ingredient to be present in an emollient. The level of unsaturated fatty acids in this oil is over eighty percent. Over thirty percent of the unsaturated fatty acid in argan oil comprises Omega-6. Argan oil makes for amazing hair oil and imparts glow to the skin when used as a facial oil.

Cocoa butter

Derived from whole cocoa beans, cocoa butter is one of the most popular emollients, as every other moisturizer in the market claims to have cocoa butter. Its consistency reminds of edible butter, and the scent takes you back to a chocolaty fantasy. It is very easily available and provides baby-smooth skin.

Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil can easily be called the most lightweight of all emollients. It is not only used in skincare but also in hair care. Jojoba oil is quickly absorbed by your hair and skin without leaving any sticky residue. This makes it perfectly fine to be used under makeup and sunscreen.

