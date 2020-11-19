Top 10 stress relieving gifts to order this holiday season

It goes without saying that the holiday season brings out the best (or worst) in all of us. In a season filled with lots of joy, the holiday festivities are all fun and games until you have to start all the cleaning, wrapping, and preparing your guest bedroom for the in-laws. It doesn’t take much time before the sudden realization that Halloween is over and you’re already behind on your holiday shopping. Soon, your short list of things to do becomes the never ending gift that keeps on going.

While this year’s holiday season may look a little different, the upside to having a Corona-Christmas is that all your seasonal sales are online. What a relief! Say goodbye to standing in long lines at midnight and hello to the future of online sales! This year you can wake up and spread the joy of relaxation by shopping for gifts online all month long.

And since the best deals are starting early this year, read on to check out these 10 stress relieving gifts to treat either yourself or someone else.

Silk Sleep mask $50

Get 15% off this mulberry silk sleep mask that will ensure a restful beauty sleep that will help you prepare for the holiday chaos.

Saje Essential Oils $28

The best part about this stress release roller? You can fit it in your purse. Take it to-go this holiday season and get 10% off your first purchase at Saje.

Wooden Goods Moon Diffuser $40

This moon inspired diffuser sets the perfect calming ambiance.

Urban Outfitters Girl, You Need To Calm The F Down Candle $29

Need I say more? Sometimes, you just need to calm the F down.

Luna Weighted Blanket $70

Weighted blankets have shown to reduce anxiety by helping achieve a more relaxed state of mind through the comfort of weight. Read more about it here on Healthline.

Milk & Honey Aromatherapy Bath bombs $5

Say hello to the perfect stocking stuffer! Plus, get 10% off your first purchase.

ALTWELL Gift of Glow CBD Kit $135

A CBD sale? I’m in! This Gift of Glow kit was $169 and is now $135. It includes a bonus candle, a facial serum and infused lotion that will help brighten your skin. For a limited time only, ALTWELL is having a sale buy one get one 50% off on CBD soft gels using the code SOFTGELS at checkout!

Anese License to Chill Stress face mask $34

Want to know the benefits of eucalyptus oil? Click here to find out and use checkout code FEELINGMYSELF for 15% off your purchase when you buy this License to Chill Stress mask.

DMH Aesthetics Light Shield $190

This hands-free LED light therapy mask gets rid of those pesky stress pimples almost instantly. Worth the investment? YES.

Kerotin Scalp Massager $16

Fun fact: stimulating your scalp can reduce stress and anxiety! Use this scalp massager to moisten your hair and boost your immune system.

Images provided by their respective copyright holders.

Read more gift buying articles at ClichéMag.com