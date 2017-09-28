New York Fashion Week is one of the many big events that take place in the city. The streets are filled with fashionable individuals rocking high-end designers or even slaying the sidewalks with their very own looks. However, the models aren’t the only ones dressed to impress; from popping, bright colors to mink or leather, the city itself becomes a fashion show during this time. As much as we love viewing videos or photos from the shows and admiring the pieces from the designers, many people don’t acknowledge the beauty theme for each show. Makeup and hair play just as an important a role as the pieces from the collections of any fashion show. The themes can go from simple and natural to bold and dark. Every model is beautiful in their own way, which makes the beauty part of the game an even more interesting feature to the runway shows. While the makeup and hair may be similar, every model wears them differently. That being said, here are the top beauty looks from NYFW.

Pamella Roland SS18 X Frédéric Fekkai

For her SS18 collection, Pamella Roland brought in Stefanie Francois, the lead stylist at Frédéric Fekkai, and created a stunningly sleek and clean hairstyle and makeup that surely brought the collection to life. The entire look was created with Frédéric Fekkai’s collection The One and was inspired by highlighting every model’s high points on the face as well as embracing their natural features.

Banana Republic SS18, by Stila Cosmetics

This gorgeous look was created by Sarah Lucero, Stila Cosmetics, and Global Executive Director of Creative Artistry for Banana Republic. The look featured a dewy face and used Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Brow Color to shape the brows. For the eyes, Lucero opted to go for bold and lengthy lashes all while staying on the natural side. The look is finished with flushed cheeks and soft pink lips.

Brock SS18

The models had gorgeous burgundy-smokey eyes with a touch of bronze. The look reflected a romantic feel that brought the entire collection of floral and patterns together.

Jeremy Scott SS18

While the makeup here was minimal, the clothing is what did all the talking. Even though there wasn’t any eyeshadow, lipstick, foundation, blush, etc., the models had crystals glued below their low lashes for a pop of shine. Certainly creative and unique for a no-makeup look.

Fenty x Puma SS18

The Fenty x Puma collection definitely was one that was most talked about. And, yes, you guessed it: the models wore Rihanna’s makeup line Fenty Beauty to give them a blinding glow on the runway. A highlighter from the line was placed on the models’ cheekbones, eyelids, and the inner corners of their eyes, making every model on the runway a shining star.

Top Beauty Looks From NYFW: Images courtesy of E! Online, Vogue, PopSugar, Harpers Bazaar, nitrolicious, and Creative Media Marketing. Featured image courtesy of Stila Cosmetics.