Now that we’re nearing the end of 2019, it’s time to start looking ahead to next year’s beauty trends. While these can alter slightly as we actually enter the new year, we already have some idea what the top trends are going to be.

So, let’s look at some of the top beauty trends for 2020 you’ll want to start preparing for now.

Glitter and neon eyes

Two of the main beauty trends taking over in 2020 are glitter and neon eyes. With the glitter look, you can either use glitter on the eyelids, or as a stand-out feature just below the eyes. One of the great things about this trend is you can use it to hide unsightly bags under the eyes. This is great for the party season, enabling you to create a glamorous look which perfectly hides how tired you might be.

If you don’t fancy the glitter look, why not try the neon trend? In particular, neon cat eyes are set to be a huge trend. This involves using a neon colour to create the wing that you’d usually create with eyeliner.

Retro hairstyles

The hairstyle trends coming up may be surprising. On the catwalks for the season, a lot of models were wearing retro styles. Whether it be side-parted styles or soft glossy waves, the theme was very much retro. So, does this mean the famous perm will come into fashion this year? Thankfully the perm won’t be making a reappearance. However, you can take a look back at other retro hairstyles for ideas.

Red lips

Red lips have never really gone out of fashion. However, on the 2020 catwalks, they’ve been featured heavily. Combine the look with bold brows and clean skin and you have a cool, on-trend look.

The only trouble with using red lipstick, is that it will highlight the teeth when you smile. So, if you are planning on using this trend, you might want to invest in veneers. Traditional veneers tend to be expensive but the cost of veneers that clip on instead can be much more affordable.

These are just three of the top beauty trends for 2020. While some aren’t suitable for daily wear, such as glitter eyes, others like the retro hairstyles can be worn on a daily basis. Why not research other great beauty trends due to take over in 2020 today?

