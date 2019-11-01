Treat Your Skin with Luxury

Rahua Rainforest Grown Beauty is made from pure ingredients that are suitable for all skin types. Fabian Lliguin is a hairstylist and colorist in New York City who visited the Amazon rainforest. The brand name was inspired by the environment and the land. He was also surrounded by women with beautiful long and lustrous hair. This resulted in the creation of Rahua oil, and members of the tribe relied on this oil to nourish their hair and skin. Rahua is formulated with plant-based ingredients to promote healthy and nourished hair.

Rahua Body Oil

Created with a powerful mist of natural oils that were cultivated in the Amazon rainforest. This body oil absorbs quickly into the skin and it is extremely lightweight. It leaves your skin moisturized and silky smooth. This potent oil contains omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids, antioxidants, carotenoids, and vitamins C and E, which work to repair, heal, and moisturize dry skin. The light scent creates a beautiful sensation of rainforest botanicals.

Rahua Shower Gel

Experience a luxurious routine with Rahua’s Shower Gel that nurtures the skin with beautiful lavender and sweet vanilla scent. It contains rainforest-grown Sacha Inchi and Rahua oils that are rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids. The organic vanilla is anti-aging and leaves the skin feeling smooth, clean, soft, and glowing.

If you are a fan of organic and clean products that are gentle on your skin, Rahua is the perfect choice for you. Rahua cares for the environment and they care for you too.