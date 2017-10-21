Trending Halloween Makeup Looks on Instagram

It’s time to get your makeup brushes together because Halloween is right around the corner! Instagram is the best place to go for beauty inspiration and already we’re starting to see out of the box, kind of terrifying, but most of all, fun makeup tutorials for Halloween. If you’re having trouble deciding what you are going to be, fear not. I’ve gathered some of the most popular and trending Halloween makeup looks for you to try out this October.

Pennywise

It’s no surprise that a character from a movie that made $189,400,000 its opening weekend would be a popular costume this Halloween. People have already started to get creative with their versions of Pennywise from the movie It, but this one from @venomtoyaveins has to be my favorite.