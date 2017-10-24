Trending Nude Lip Products From Matte to Glossy

Nude lips products are all the rage this year, and we can understand why: it’s so effortless, yet polished. Nude lips are pretty much perfect for any occasion and if you aren’t completely won over yet, we’re here to convince you. These lip products are some of the best on the market and their range of nude lip colors for various skin tones is no except. Whether you like lip stains, matte liquid lipsticks, or gloss, there’s a nude lip product here for you.

A Matte Liquid Lipstick: Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

Stila’s liquid lipsticks are a cult favorite in the beauty community and it’s pretty obvious why: not only is the color range flattering on all skin tones, but they really do last a long time without budging. The shade “Caramello” is a light nude lipstick perfect for lighter skin tones. For medium to dark skin tones, try “Dolce,” a beautiful chocolatey shade. It even has a little glitter it in for subtle sparkle!

A Lip Gloss: RealHer Lip Plumping Lip Gloss

RealHer’s products are more than just pretty packaging: they are reliable and effective. Their Lip Plumping Lip Gloss in the shade “Deep Nude” will make you rethink how you feel about lip gloss. It’s not sticky, last a long time, and makes your lips look a little fuller. It comes a part of their Deep Nude Lip Kit, which also includes a Nude Lip Liner and Matte Liquid Lipstick.

A Lip Stain: LORAC Alter Ego Hydrating Lip Stain

Lip stains are perfect for anyone who wants color on their lips without feeling like their wearing lipstick. Enter LORAC’s Alter Ego Hydrating Lip Stain. These highly pigmented products contain ingredients like Shea Butter and Evening Primrose Oil to keep your lips hydrated and healthy.

A Creamy Lipstick: Maybelline Color Sensational Loaded Bolds Lipstick

Maybelline is another go-to lipstick brand for beauty enthusiasts for many reasons. Not only do their lip products come in a wide range of different finishes and colors, but they work well, too! Their Loaded Bolds Lipstick is no exception. With over 20 super-Saturday shades, it’s the nude colors that catch our eye. Who said nude shades had to be boring?

Which nude lipsticks are you loving at the moment? Let us know in the comments below!

