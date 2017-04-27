Trends to Take From the Runway to Everyday

Now that New York Fashion Week is over, we’re having major post-show feels. The show was one for the books—from athleisure to formal wear, there wasn’t a single moment where our eyes weren’t glued to the beautiful models strutting the trendiest looks across the runway. Our fashion editors were in the front row, snapping pictures of clothes and accessories that are to die for. Fashion designers like Oscar de la Renta, Rag & Bone, and Vivienne Tam blessed the runway this year, giving us major inspiration to upgrade our wardrobes.

Pantone’s Color of the Year has not only made a beauty statement, but a fashion statement as well by releasing ten different spring colors to incorporate and inspire designers and their clothing. The Executive Director of Pantone’s Color Institute, Leatrice Eiseman, told the editors at WWD.com, “Obviously, that’s a really important part of where the fashion industry is headed. You have to look at things and ask if people would say, ‘I love that color. I want it now.’ For us, it also plays into that whole idea of transitional seasons and offering options that are not just typical of seasons.”

“It seems to me that exponentially it just gets better and better, because there is just so much originality and freedom in the use of color, particularly in the use of combinations,” Eiseman continued. “It’s fun for us to see the extremes, too—from the silly to the sublime. And silly in a good way because it can also be inventive, creative, and eye-catching. You look at all the gorgeous dresses, gowns, and fabrics and that’s all lovely. But when there’s whimsy as well that puts a smile on your face, that’s what fashion is all about.”

With so many different options, it was hard to not be inspired and make a fashion statement this season. Here are some of our favorite beauty looks straight from the runway that you can wear every day.

Bra Tops

Seen at Michael Kors Spring 2017

Stay on trend this season with bra tops; they’re all the rage.

Seen at Bottega Veneta Spring 2017

Classy, chic, and comfortable all in one. Find a pair of slacks and cut off the bottoms to make a rough hem. Top with a leather jacket and bra top for a cool, edgy look.