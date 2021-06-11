Today we want to share a few unorthodox skin care tricks that will surprise you. They say that beauty is skin deep, and nothing is truer. Your skin is what creates your face value, and has great impact on the confidence one feels in their appearance. Nothing ruins your self-confidence when your skin doesn’t look its best. You could include a million and one skin care products in your clear skin regime, but sometimes it is the most unusual and unorthodox remedies that will do the trick. Here are a few skin care tricks that may seem weird, but are surprisingly very effective.

1. Sometimes, ugly and irritated rashes and blemishes appear at the most inopportune moments. Using concealer and other makeup to cover them can be difficult, especially since makeup sometimes serves to aggravate them. Keep a tub or tube of diaper rash cream in the fridge at all times as it is a quick and easy hack to combat swelling, inflammation, redness, and any pain associated with annoying pimples. Simply put some diaper rash cream to the pimple and adjoining affected areas and the spot will practically disappear overnight.

2. Use black tea as an astringent for your face. Black tea is especially effective for oily skin. Brew some black tea and freeze it in an ice cube tray. Rub an ice cube all over your face but do not wipe or rinse off. If used regularly, this process will allow you to get a handle on your greasy skin.

3. Steam your face to open up your pores and loosen any grime. Opening your pores up before you cleanse your skin maximizes the strength of the cleanser and exfoliants you use. Simply soak a soft muslin cloth with water and place in the microwave for 30 seconds. Once the cloth is steaming, place it over your face for a minute. Repeat the process three to five times. This will open up your pores and soften your skin, thus allowing any products you use to penetrate deeper and work more effectively.

4. Contrary to popular belief, skipping moisturizer can actually make oily skin worse. Oily skin can often be a symptom of dehydration. The best way to hydrate oily skin is actually facial oil. This may seem counterintuitive, but when you use face oil, your skin will balance itself out as it will recognize that it does not need to over produce oil.

5. Detox your skin from all the environmental toxins and free radicals that we are exposed to on a daily basis with this simple remedy. Mix some Epsom salt, Baking Soda, and Sea Salt in your bath water and take a nice long soak. These will release the toxins from your skin and bring a freshness to it. Detoxing your skin also minimizes the appearance of any zits and pimples on your body.

6. Use Coconut Oil to remove your makeup every night. Coconut oil is gentle on skin and removes all traces of makeup without causing any damage to the skin or drying it out. You should use the tips of your fingers to massage the oil into your skin and wipe off using soft cotton or a clean face cloth. Be careful not to rub too hard so as to not damage your skin, especially the sensitive skin around your eyes.

7. If you suffer from extra dry skin, especially if it is the flaky sort, use dandruff shampoo to sort it out. Instead of your usual face soap, wash your face with dandruff shampoo once a week. Dandruff shampoo balances the yeast levels in your skin, which are the cause of flaky dry skin.

8. Make your perfume last all day with this simple hack. Put a dab of Vaseline or other unperfumed petroleum jelly on your wrists and then apply your perfume on to the wrists. The Vaseline will hold on to the perfume better than your bare skin will and make the fragrance linger all day.

9. If your skin is sensitive and gets inflamed and irritated easily, there is a simple hack to calm and soothe it. Soak a soft muslin cloth in cold raw milk and place it on your freshly washed and cleansed face for 20 minutes. The pH level of the raw milk, the proteins, and the cool temperature, all contribute to soothing the skin.

